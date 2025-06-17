AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Tyran Stokes among those who make the cut for the USA Basketball U19 final rosters 

AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and Koa Peat were among other top prospects who were selected to represent USA Basketball U19 at the World Cup in Switzerland. League Ready's Jacob Myers revealed the final 18-member roster on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The names were shortlisted from 31 athletes who were present at the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We are looking forward to the pool of players coming to Colorado Springs with the hope to represent the United States at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup,” Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said before the camp started. “We are confident that we will build the best team to compete in Switzerland from this group of USA Basketball veterans and newcomers.”

Team USA will be accompanied by Australia, France and Cameroon in Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. While they have not played against Cameroon, the Americans have a 4-2 record against Australia and a 6-1 record against France in U19 tournaments.

The team will be led by the Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd. He will be assisted by the head coach of the Texas Tech Raiders, Grant McCasland and the coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Micah Shrewsberry.

The Instagram page of USA Basketball also shared some highlights from the scrimmage on Tuesday, which saw the Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr. with a stellar dunk over the Kentucky Wildcats signee Malachi Moreno and other players displaying their skills on the court.

A look at the recruits from the 2025 class set to represent USA Basketball U19

The 18-member list consists of college freshmen and recruits from the classes of 2025 and 2026.

From the Class of 2025, seven players were selected to represent Team USA. These included BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr., Kentucky's Jasper Johnson, Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia, Washington's JJ Mandaquit and Arizona's Koa Peat.

Their first match will be against Australia on Jun. 28, as they look to continue their four-match winning streak that started on Jul. 10, 2011, in the FIBA World Championship, after they secured a tight 78-77 win.

In the U19 World Cup, Team USA has won eight gold medals, with the last one coming in 2021. The tournament has been held biannually since 2007.

