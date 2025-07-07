BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and others joined Duke's Nikolas Khamenia in celebrating their FIBA U19 World Cup victory with Team USA on Sunday.

Still in a celebratory mood, Khamenia shared the moment on Instagram on Monday. He posted snapshots of himself holding the trophy along with shots featuring the entire squad posing with it.

As expected, the post has sparked different comments, some of which were from fellow teammates, including Dybantsa, Mikel Brown Jr. and Daniel Jacobsen.

"yeaaa cuhhh," Brown said.

"👌🏾times," Dybantsa wrote.

“yeah Nik 🔥,” said Jacobsen.

Several other rising basketball stars, including fellow Duke freshmen Cayden and Cameron Boozer, as well as Dame Sarr, also showed love in the comments.

"What a dawgggg," said Cayden.

"What a legendary guy," Cameron said.

"Nikolas😍," Sarr commented.

AJ Dybantsa, Mikel Brown Jr, and more react as Duke's Nikolas Khamenia shares snaps after winning the FIBA U19 World Cup with Team USA. (Images via Instagram @nik.khamenia)

Team USA capped off an unbeaten run at the U19 World Cup with a dominant 109-76 win over Germany in Sunday's final. Nikolas Khamenia played his part in the championship game, chipping in nine points and grabbing three rebounds to help seal the victory.

Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr led the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr delivered 12 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Five-star BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa also contributed 11 points, six rebounds and two assists to the victory. He was named the most valuable player in the tournament and was also on the All-Tournament Team alongside Mikel Brown Jr.

"It's a blessing to play for your country." AJ Dybantsa on representing Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup

Before Team USA's dominant 120-64 semifinal win over New Zealand at the FIBA U19 World Cup, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa spoke with On3.

During the interview, he shared how proud he was to represent his country and even called the training camp experience one of the best he's ever had.

"It's a blessing to play for your country," Dybantsa said. "You want to play for your country and compete for your country. I'm not only sharing a jersey with these guys, but the guys who came before us. This training camp is the best one that I have been to so far. With the older guys and the more experienced guys. Everything has been really competitive."

According to him, he approached the tournament with a leadership mindset, as this wasn't his first time competing on the international stage.

"I've been here two times already," he said. "So I came in with the mindset of being a leader, making this team, and winning gold for the US."

AJ Dybantsa previously won Gold with the US U17 team at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey. He also won Gold with the U16 team at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Mexico.

