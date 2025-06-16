AJ Dybantsa reveals "one goal in mind" ahead of first season with Kevin Young's BYU

AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked prospect heading into college basketball, was clear about his goals as he prepared for his freshman season at BYU under coach Kevin Young.

Dybantsa was captured in an Instagram post from DraftExpress on Sunday at the USA Basketball U19 training camp. He expressed his mission to win a national championship with the Cougars.

AJ Dybantsa finished his high school career for Utah Prep and signed to play college basketball at BYU, starting in late 2025.

“I think we all have one goal in mind, just to win a national championship, there’s nothing less,” Dybantsa said. “We made it to the Sweet 16 last year in [Kevin Young’s] first year of coaching, so I mean, we’re intended to go farther.”

The 6-foot-9 small forward, widely projected as a future NBA No. 1 pick, isn’t letting the hype distract him from the bigger picture. Later on in the video, he was asked about potentially being the top pick in the draft.

“I mean, that’ll come if I win,” Dybantsa said.

Following a standout freshman season at Saint Sebastian's School (Massachusetts), Dybantsa transferred to Prolific Prep in California, where he continued his development. In July 2023, he led the Nike Peach Jam tournament in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game.

Dybantsa represented Team USA in the U16 division, helping them win a gold medal in Mexico. In the championship game, Dybantsa contributed 12 points and averaged 13.8 points throughout the tournament.

AJ Dybantsa shares the three NBA stars he's studying under Kevin Young

AJ Dybantsa has started studying for the NBA, and BYU coach Kevin Young is leading the way. After signing with BYU, Dybantsa spoke about how Young, a former NBA coach, is now applying his experience to reshape the Cougars.

After one of his sessions at the U19 training camp on Monday, Dybantsa was seen in a clip on X talking to ESPN' Jonathan Givony about the unique preparation he's getting at BYU.

When asked about the influence of Young’s NBA background, Dybantsa revealed that Young had him studying some of the league’s biggest stars.

“Obviously, (Young) coached KD (Kevin Durant),” Dybantsa said. “So when I’m off the ball, a lot of KD. But there’s a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), a lot of Luka (Doncic), guys that play multiple positions.”

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress LINK Talking shop with AJ Dybantsa at the USA Basketball U19 training camp. USA Basketball always brings out the best from Dybantsa and he's had some absolutely spectacular moments on both ends in every session, looking every bit the part of a No. 1 pick.

The film sessions appeared to be a major part of a broader development plan from Young at BYU.

