AJ Dybantsa's Independence Day post elicits reactions from hoops fans: "Captain America"

Top basketball prospect AJ Dybantsa marked Independence Day in patriotic style, and fans on social media hyped up his style. On July 4, the highly-rated BYU commit posted a photo of himself posing with the United States flag on Instagram, and captioned it:

“Us.”

The post attracted reactions from basketball fans and followers across social media.

One fan wrote, “Happy 4th 🇺🇸 champ 🔥.”

Another dubbed him “Captain America.”

A third fan followed suit by calling him:

“The real Captain America.”

Others jumped in the comments:

“AJ boutta have a beautiful 4th.”

“HOLY AMERICA.”

“Ídolo ❤️.”

Dybantsa is currently away representing Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland, where his performances have been impressive.

It is not his first time representing the USA, having won a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Mérida, Mexico, and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.

The 6-foot-9 forward became the most talked-about recruit after he reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025, fast-tracking his path to college basketball. His combination of scoring ability, length, and versatility has made him the highest-rated prospect heading into the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Off the court, Dybantsa’s marketability continues to grow. His NIL valuation at $4.1 million is estimated to be the highest for incoming college players, thanks to his massive potential and strong social media presence.

While he has yet to play a competitive game in college, Dybantsa is already being touted as a potential first pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

BYU assistant coach Will Voigt reveals what impressed him the most about AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa has had several training sessions at BYU, and he is already showing the coaches his talent. Cougars assistant coach Will Voigt spoke to “BYU Sports Nation” on Monday, and he revealed how impressed he is with the forward.

“I think everybody realizes the talent that’s there. As a staff, obviously, we’re trying to harness and develop that in certain areas, but he already brings to the table a lot of special things,” Voigt said. “So, to me, his competitive spirit has been really what I’ve been most impressed with.

Last year, AJ Dybantsa surprised many by committing to BYU, choosing the Cougars over blue-blood programs. His decision made headlines, as he became the highest-ranked committed recruit to join BYU in program history.

