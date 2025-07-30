AJ Dybantsa shares his reaction as he gets checked by teammate Xavion Staton during BYU practice session

BYU freshmen AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton previously played together as high school teammates at Utah Prep. Now, both signed with the BYU Cougars, they will again team up on the court during the 2025/26 college basketball season. Both players, along with the rest of the BYU team, are already training and preparing for the upcoming season.On Wednesday, Dybantsa gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of those practice sessions by sharing a short video clip on his Instagram story. The video was a brief one-on-one moment between the two former high school teammates. AJ Dybantsa is seen driving in for a shot, while Staton was right there to block it, swatting the attempt away.Dybantsa shared the clip with a straight-faced emoji, reacting to his teammate's tough defense.&quot;😑😑😑&quot; AJ wrote.AJ Dybantsa shares his reaction after Xavion Staton blocks his shot during BYU practice session. (Image via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)The video was originally posted by the BYU men's basketball page as part of a highlight reel showcasing some of Xavion Staton's top moments in practice. While the clip of him blocking Dybantsa definitely drew attention, it wasn't the only impressive play.The video also showed Staton getting a few more blocks against other teammates. As seen in some clips, he also scored offensively, finishing a couple of high passes with smooth shots at the rim. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton only spent a short time as high school teammates. Staton transferred to Utah Prep halfway through his senior year, joining Dybantsa just months before graduation. Interestingly, Staton had already committed to BYU before making the move, so their time as teammates at Utah Prep was more like a preview of what's to come in Provo.AJ Dybantsa led Team USA to the FIBA U19 Gold On July 6, the U.S. U19 men's team claimed the FIBA U19 World Cup title, and AJ Dybantsa played a key role in their dominant run. Team USA went undefeated throughout the tournament, easily advancing past Australia, France, and Cameroon in the group stage, and then defeating Jordan, Canada, and New Zealand in the knockout rounds. They capped it all off with a commanding 109-76 victory over Germany in the final.AJ Dybantsa ended the tournament with an average of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His all-around impact didn't go unnoticed, as he was named the tournament MVP and also earned a spot on the five-man All-Tournament Team.