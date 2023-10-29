Akok Akok injury update: Latest on WVU forward who collapsed during an exhibition game

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Akok Akok is a well-recognized name in college basketball. The 24-year-old began his collegiate journey with the UConn Huskies in 2019 and redshirted his freshman season because of a torn Achilles tendon during a game against Memphis in February 2020.

After two seasons with the Huskies, Akok transferred to Georgetown last season after not having an impactful time following his injury rehabilitation. Then, in August of this year, he was transferred to West Virginia to finish off the remaining tenure of his college career.

Akok Akok injury update

On Friday, during an exhibition game against George Mason at WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers forward suffered from a medical emergency that led to him being sidelined for the rest of the game. After the game, interim head coach Josh Eilert provided an update on Akok's situation, stating that he is now in stable condition:

"First of all, I just want to give you all an update on Akok. I found out the good news. He's stable, he's responsive. He wanted to ensure he congratulated his teammates and is in a good place now."

"They're probably going to be holding him overnight, doing a lot of testing, but I never thought I would have to deal with a situation like that. It's heartbreaking, but glad he is still here with us," Eilert added.

Thus, it looks like Akok is making visible progress. However, the impact of his medical emergency is still relatively unknown.

What happened to Akok Akok?

During the preseason game against George Mason, Akok was waiting with his teammate for the game to continue after a stoppage in the second half. Then, he suddenly collapsed to the floor, as fans went silent with concern for the young player's health.

Never Forget Tribute Classic - St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut

When Akok tried to get up, he looked visibly disoriented. The medical team rushed to his aid, and he was rushed out on a stretcher. He was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

When will Akok Akok return?

Currently, there is no update on when Akok will be back on the court for his team. However, fans and the coaching staff will hope that his rehabilitation is complete before the new season starts. West Virginia begins their season in November, with their first game scheduled at home against Missouri State.