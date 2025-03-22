Akron vs. Arizona: Box score, stats and game summary ft. Jaden Bradley

No. 4 seed Arizona had absolutely no trouble in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with No. 13 seed Akron. Arizona won 93-65 in an easy victory to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona will face the winner of the Oregon/Liberty game on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's second round.

Akron vs. Arizona Box Score

Akron

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN N. Johnson 13 0 2 1 0 1 0 36 T. Johnson 13 2 0 1 0 1 0 24 I. Gray 9 4 0 1 0 2 4 25 S. Wilson 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 J. Okonkwo 3 4 0 0 2 0 3 17 S. Scott 11 3 0 1 0 1 0 24 A. Lyles 5 3 4 0 2 2 2 19 B. Hardman 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 14 S. Young 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 E. Wilson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 M. Musiime-Kamali 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5

Arizona

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Bradley 19 6 3 2 0 3 1 35 T. Townsend 16 8 0 0 2 1 0 23 C. Love 10 7 4 0 0 2 3 25 A. Dell'Orso 9 2 5 0 0 2 0 23 T. Awaka 4 8 1 0 2 1 2 17 C. Bryant 12 5 0 1 3 0 3 20 K. Lewis 10 5 4 1 1 3 1 23 H. veesaar 8 7 3 0 1 2 3 20 G. Weitman 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 E. Stephen 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 L. Lloyd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Arnold 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 W. Menaugh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 C. Martinez 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 L. Champion 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2

Akron vs. Arizona Game Summary

Arizona scored the first nine points of the game, which seemed indicative of the way the game progressed. Akron pulled even at 11-11 before Arizona began to pull away. A Carter Bryant 3-point moved Arizona ahead by 10 points and 31-21 with 4:36 left in the first half. The Wildcats led 41-31 at intermission.

However, in the second half, Arizona pulled away. A KJ Lewis 3-point made it 57-37 with 15:12 left in the half. Arizona even pushed the lead over 30 points on a Jalen Bradley layup with 3:34 remaining. The lead eventually reached 34 points as Arizona pulled away comfortably.

The Wildcats were led by Jalen Bradley's 19 points and six rebounds. Bradley hit a trio of 3-point shots. Trey Townsend added 16 points and eight rebounds. Carter Bryant had 12 points and five boards. Caleb Love and KJ Lewis each had 10 points for Arizona. The Wildcats shot 57% for the game.

Akron was paced by Nate Johnson and Tavari Johnson, each with 13 points. Shammah Scott added 11 points for the Zips, including a pair of 3-pointers. Akron connected on just 33% of its shots.

Arizona will play for a trip to the Sweet 16 on Sunday. Oregon or Liberty will be the opponent, and if form holds throughout the bracket, Arizona could be playing for a Sweet 16 matchup with Duke.

