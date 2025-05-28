Houston Mallette's time with Alabama isn't over yet. The guard's medical redshirt was approved by the NCAA, On3's Joe Tipton announced on Wednesday.
Mallette spent last season at Alabama after beginning his college career with three seasons at Pepperdine. However, his season with the Crimson Tide was cut short due to injury.
Mallette appeared in just six games for Alabama before being shut down due to knee issues. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats believed the guard would be eligible for a medical hardship waiver after his shortened season.
“Houston Mallette, we submitted all the paperwork to the SEC for his medical redshirt, we don’t anticipate there being any issues there,” Oats said on May 13, according to Sports Illustrated. “He’s in with (trainer) Clarke (Holyer) about every day in the training room, he’s come along really well.”
In an interview with BamaOnLine, Mallette discussed his gratitude for Alabama amidst his injury.
“I just want to preface this by saying God is great, and I’m very thankful for Him,” Mallette said. “I’m very blessed to be in this position I’m in. ... I’m just really excited to be back with the team, and I’m blessed to be back in this position. ...
“I just want to thank the University of Alabama, Dr. Buettner, Dr. Cain, Clarke Holter, the whole coaching staff and especially the medical staff. The medical staff at UAB, they were amazing, and they really helped me these past couple of weeks.”
Mallette will get the opportunity to highlight his talents in another season with the Crimson Tide thanks to the NCAA's ruling.
Auburn guard Houston Mallette's skill set
Houston Mallette came to Pepperdine as a three-star recruit who developed his skill set at Pacifica Christian High School (California) and in the AAU circuit.
The guard was an immediate difference maker for the Waves, serving as a three-year starter. In his junior season, he put up 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Mallette found shooting success from beyond the arc, averaging 41.5% in his final season at Pepperdine.
Mallette was expected to be a significant contributor for Alabama but was unable to fully show off his skill set due to his injury. In six games, the guard averaged 7.8 minutes and contributed 3.2 ppg and 2.2 rpg. He will look to make up for lost time next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here