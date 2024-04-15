Alabama Crimson Tide Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all players who've entered the portal

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Apr 15, 2024 08:14 IST
Alabama men's basketball transfer portal tracker

The Alabama Crimson Tide had their best season in program history in 2023-24. They were tied for the second-best record in the Southeastern Conference, finishing 25-12, with a 13-5 mark in conference play. After entering the season tied for the 17th-best championship odds, they reached the Final Four for the first time before falling to the eventual champion UConn Huskies.

Take a look at which Crimson Tide players have entered the transfer portal thus far.

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer portal

#1: Rylan Griffen, guard

Rylan Griffen joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He had the best season of his young collegiate career in 2023-24 after starting 33 of the Crimson Tide's 36 games. Griffen averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field, 39.2% from three-point range and 81.0% from the free-throw line.

He entered the transfer portal on April 11th, just five days after Alabama's season came to an end.

#2: Davin Cosby, guard

Davin Cosby joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. After reclassifying from the 2023 recruiting class to join the program in January, he redshirted for the final three months of the 2022-23 season.

In his lone season on the court, he averaged 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals in just 8.0 minutes per game while shooting 36.6% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range and 71.4% from the free-throw line. He entered the transfer portal on April 12th.

#3: Kris Parker, guard

Kris Parker joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He has yet to make his collegiate debut after redshirting his true freshman season. Parker entered the transfer portal on April 10th.

