Alabama freshmen Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe persuaded Labaron Philon to join program following Kansas decommitment

The 4-star point guard Labaron Philon committed to Alabama and the Crimson Tide football stars Jaylen Mbakwe and Ryan Williams had to put special efforts into convincing him earlier. The football players tried to woo Labaron, who was earlier a Kansas commit to "come home."

The three players, during an Instagram live chat talked about Labaron's next destination. Ryan tried to recruit him for Alabama as he pulled out a Tide Hoops shirt and said:

"Come home, man."

Labaron hails from Mobile, Alabama. He attended Baker High School as a junior. Later, he joined Link Academy in Missouri as a senior. On3 ranked Labaron as the No. 5 point guards and No. 33 overall prospect this year.

Before the 4-star freshman committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Labaron requested release from his National Letter of Intent with Kansas. He had earlier committed to the Auburn Tigers as well but chose not to go after them as assistant coach Wes Flanigan left the program.

What motivated Labaron Philon to join the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Labaron will join the other three freshman recruits and some top intercollegiate basketball names on the Crimson Tide hardwood. Derrion Reid, Aiden Sherell, and Naas Cunningham have been the top picks for Nate Oats from the transfer portal. But Labron had opined that NBA-style play at Alabama was the prime attraction:

“Bama is one of my top choice because coach (Nate) Oats and his staff have been doing a great job recruiting me. Those guys at Bama run a good system. Just playing, moving the ball, and just having a great tool for guards to be able to do what they do and play their game. That’s one of the biggest reasons why Bama is one of my top choices. Because I think they have an NBA-style system there. Their plan (for me) is just great.”

