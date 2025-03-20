Alabama State vs. Auburn: Player Stats and box scores for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
We have a game that has been closer than the halftime scoreboard shows. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers hold a 41-31 lead over the 16th-seeded Alabama State Hornets in the South Region. The Tigers have been leaning on guard Miles Kelly, who is 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, to lead the way.
Ad
The Hornets look like they will be able to keep the game close, but let's examine the Alabama State vs. Auburn box score to see how the game went in the first half.
Alabama State vs. Auburn box score
Alabama State vs. Auburn box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
Alabama State
31
31
Auburn
41
41
Ad
Trending
Alabama State Hornets box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Jasteven Walker
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
2
Micah Octave
G
2-3
1-2
0-0
1
3
0
1
0
1
2
5
CJ Hines
G
2-7
1-4
0-0
0
3
0
0
0
1
1
5
TJ Madlock
G
2-3
0-0
1-2
2
2
0
1
0
0
2
5
Amarr Knox
G
4-10
1-4
0-2
0
2
0
1
0
1
1
9
D'Ante Bass
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
3
2
2
0
0
1
0
Ubong Okon
C
1-1
0-0
0-1
1
2
0
0
1
0
1
2
Micah Simpson
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tyler Mack
G
0-3
0-3
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
Shawn Fulcher
G
1-3
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
Ad
Auburn Tigers box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Johni Broome
F
3-6
0-3
1-3
1
6
1
0
0
2
2
7
Dylan Cardwell
C
0-0
0-0
1-2
2
4
0
1
1
0
2
1
Chad Baker-Mazara
G
1-4
1-2
0-1
1
2
2
1
0
1
0
3
Denver Jones
G
0-3
0-3
1-2
2
2
4
0
0
0
0
1
Miles Kelly
G
5-8
5-8
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
15
Chaney Johnson
F
3-5
0-0
1-2
1
2
1
0
0
1
2
7
Ja'Heim Hudson
F
0-1
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chris Moore
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tahaad Pettiford
G
2-5
0-3
3-4
0
4
1
0
0
2
0
7
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here