  • Alabama State vs. Auburn: Player Stats and box scores for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 20, 2025 20:08 GMT
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Tennessee vs Auburn - Source: Imagn
Alabama State vs. Auburn: Player Stats and box scores for March 20, 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

We have a game that has been closer than the halftime scoreboard shows. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers hold a 41-31 lead over the 16th-seeded Alabama State Hornets in the South Region. The Tigers have been leaning on guard Miles Kelly, who is 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, to lead the way.

The Hornets look like they will be able to keep the game close, but let's examine the Alabama State vs. Auburn box score to see how the game went in the first half.

Alabama State vs. Auburn box score

Alabama State vs. Auburn box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Alabama State31 31
Auburn 41 41
Alabama State Hornets box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Jasteven WalkerF1-20-00-001100012
Micah OctaveG2-31-20-013010125
CJ HinesG2-71-40-003000115
TJ MadlockG2-30-01-222010025
Amarr KnoxG4-101-40-202010119
D'Ante BassF0-00-00-003220010
Ubong OkonC1-10-00-112001012
Micah SimpsonG 0-00-00-001000000
Tyler MackG 0-30-30-000100110
Shawn FulcherG 1-31-10-000000013
Auburn Tigers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Johni BroomeF3-60-31-316100227
Dylan CardwellC0-00-01-224011021
Chad Baker-MazaraG1-41-20-112210103
Denver JonesG0-30-31-222400001
Miles KellyG5-85-80-0000000115
Chaney JohnsonF3-50-01-212100127
Ja'Heim HudsonF0-10-00-011000000
Chris Moore F 0-00-00-000000000
Tahaad PettifordG 2-50-33-404100207

