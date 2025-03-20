Alabama State vs. Auburn: Player Stats and box scores for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

We have a game that has been closer than the halftime scoreboard shows. The top-seeded Auburn Tigers hold a 41-31 lead over the 16th-seeded Alabama State Hornets in the South Region. The Tigers have been leaning on guard Miles Kelly, who is 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, to lead the way.

The Hornets look like they will be able to keep the game close, but let's examine the Alabama State vs. Auburn box score to see how the game went in the first half.

Alabama State vs. Auburn box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Alabama State 31 31 Auburn 41 41

Alabama State Hornets box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Jasteven Walker F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Micah Octave G 2-3 1-2 0-0 1 3 0 1 0 1 2 5 CJ Hines G 2-7 1-4 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 5 TJ Madlock G 2-3 0-0 1-2 2 2 0 1 0 0 2 5 Amarr Knox G 4-10 1-4 0-2 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 9 D'Ante Bass F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 2 2 0 0 1 0 Ubong Okon C 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 Micah Simpson G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyler Mack G 0-3 0-3 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 Shawn Fulcher G 1-3 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3

Auburn Tigers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Johni Broome F 3-6 0-3 1-3 1 6 1 0 0 2 2 7 Dylan Cardwell C 0-0 0-0 1-2 2 4 0 1 1 0 2 1 Chad Baker-Mazara G 1-4 1-2 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1 0 3 Denver Jones G 0-3 0-3 1-2 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 Miles Kelly G 5-8 5-8 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 Chaney Johnson F 3-5 0-0 1-2 1 2 1 0 0 1 2 7 Ja'Heim Hudson F 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Moore F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tahaad Pettiford G 2-5 0-3 3-4 0 4 1 0 0 2 0 7

