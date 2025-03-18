Alabama State vs St. Francis PA basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 18 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Two No. 16 seeds in the South Region, Alabama State Hornets (19-15) and St. Francis PA (16-17), will face off in the First Four of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, with a spot in the Round of 64 up for grabs.
The winner of this South Region matchup will face No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Thursday at Lexington, Ky.
Both teams won their conference tournaments, earning them automatic March Madness slots.
This will be Alabama State’s fifth NCAA Tournament and its first since 2011. The Hornets found form late in the season, winning 10 of their last 11 games, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game against Jackson State Tigers (60-56).
St. Francis reached its first NCAA Tournament since 1991, which is also thanks to a late-season improvement. The Red Flash are on a six-game winning streak, a run that also includes a hard-fought 46-43 victory over Central Connecticut State in the Northeast Conference Tournament championship game.
Alabama State vs St. Francis PA Prediction
The Hornets are one of the most in-form teams in the nation right now, with a 10-1 record in their last 11 games.
While the Red Flash are also on a good run, with an 8-2 record in its last 10, their wins seem to require much work with three of those regular season wins requiring overtime.
That said, Alabama’s streak appears to be more sustainable with little variance having to go their way, which is why they come off as the better team heading into this clash.
Prediction: Alabama State 68 vs 62 St. Francis PA
Alabama State vs St. Francis PA Odds
Alabama State vs St. Francis PA Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between both programs in history. However, both teams have an opportunity to make history, as the winner of Tuesday’s game will secure its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.
Where to watch Alabama State vs St. Francis PA
Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio
TV: TruTV
Alabama State vs St. Francis PA Injuries
Both teams have no official injuries reported ahead of this game.
