Alabama State vs St. Francis PA: box score, game stats and more

In one of the annual NCAA Tournament play-in games, Alabama State and St. Francis battled to the end for the right to continue in the NCAA Tournament. On a full-court pass for a late lay-in, Alabama State claimed a 70-68 win to move on. The Hornets now get the right to take on No. 1 seed Auburn on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. St. Francis Box Score

Alabama State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN A. Knox 16 0 0 2 0 1 0 26 CJ Hines 10 3 2 1 0 1 1 32 M. Octave 4 3 0 2 0 0 1 21 A. Madlock 11 7 2 0 0 1 4 30 J. Walker 4 5 2 0 1 0 1 26 D. Bass 8 7 0 1 0 1 2 18 M. Simpson 9 1 3 3 0 0 2 17 T. Mack 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 S. Fulcher 5 0 3 0 0 1 0 12 U. Okon 0 2 0 0 0 1 4 10

St. Francis

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Moncrief 7 5 3 1 2 2 1 31 J. Cranford Jr. 18 8 2 0 1 4 1 36 D. Kelly 7 2 2 0 2 2 4 31 R. Parker 12 5 1 1 1 2 3 31 V. Pinedo 17 2 2 1 0 2 1 38 J. Clayville 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 B. Rosenberger 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 W. Sanon 2 5 4 0 0 2 2 16 A. Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Alabama State vs. St. Francis Game Summary

St. Francis held the lead for much of the first half. The Red Flash even extended its lead to nine points at 39-30 on a Riley Parker 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining in the half. Alabama State had last led at 10-9 with just inside of 14 minutes to play in the first half. St. Francis led 39-34 at halftime.

St. Francis pushed the lead back out to eight points early in the second half, but Alabama State continued to push back. The Hornets retook the lead at 62-60 on a CJ Hines 3-pointer with 4:24 to play.

The game was back and forth until a long pass with 3.4 seconds ended up in the hands of Amarr Knox, who laid it in with a second to play for a 70-68 Alabama State victory.

Knox led the Hornets with 16 points in the game. Antonio Madlock added 11 points and seven rebounds. CJ Hines chipped in 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers for Alabama State.

Juan Cranford Jr. ledt St. Francis with 18 points and eight rebounds. Cranford shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Valentino Pinedo added 17 points and Riley Parker had 12 points and five rebounds for the Red Flash.

Alabama State now faces No. 1 seed Auburn on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. That game is scheduled to tip off around 2:50 pm EST and will be broadcast on CBS.

