Alabama State vs St. Francis PA: box score, game stats and more

In one of the annual NCAA Tournament play-in games, Alabama State and St. Francis battled to the end for the right to continue in the NCAA Tournament. On a full-court pass for a late lay-in, Alabama State claimed a 70-68 win to move on. The Hornets now get the right to take on No. 1 seed Auburn on Thursday.
Alabama State vs. St. Francis Box Score
Alabama State
St. Francis
Alabama State vs. St. Francis Game Summary
St. Francis held the lead for much of the first half. The Red Flash even extended its lead to nine points at 39-30 on a Riley Parker 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining in the half. Alabama State had last led at 10-9 with just inside of 14 minutes to play in the first half. St. Francis led 39-34 at halftime.
St. Francis pushed the lead back out to eight points early in the second half, but Alabama State continued to push back. The Hornets retook the lead at 62-60 on a CJ Hines 3-pointer with 4:24 to play.
The game was back and forth until a long pass with 3.4 seconds ended up in the hands of Amarr Knox, who laid it in with a second to play for a 70-68 Alabama State victory.
Knox led the Hornets with 16 points in the game. Antonio Madlock added 11 points and seven rebounds. CJ Hines chipped in 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers for Alabama State.
Juan Cranford Jr. ledt St. Francis with 18 points and eight rebounds. Cranford shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Valentino Pinedo added 17 points and Riley Parker had 12 points and five rebounds for the Red Flash.
Alabama State now faces No. 1 seed Auburn on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. That game is scheduled to tip off around 2:50 pm EST and will be broadcast on CBS.
