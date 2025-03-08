Alabama vs Auburn: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Mark Sears

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 08, 2025 22:26 GMT
Nate Oats got a game-winning shot from Mark Sears to best Auburn. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
No. 1 Auburn and No. 7 Alabama faced off in a regular-season finale with post-season implications. Two of the top programs in college basketball share an in-state rivalry and Saturday's game was typical of the battles between the two. Alabama won 93-91 in overtime. The Tide (24-7, 13-5 in the SEC) claimed the win while Auburn (27-4, 15-3 in the SEC) took a tough loss.

Alabama vs. Auburn Box Score

Alabama

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
L. Philon1543101235
M. Sears937001040
G. Nelson2380012335
C. Youngblood900210224
C. Omoruyi1582002421
A. Holloway512002216
M. Dioubate642101217
J. Stevenson331002320
A. Sherrell871012216
Auburn

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
D. Jones926000038
J. Broome3483351243
C. Baker-Mazara723101417
M. Kelly1341015436
D. Cardwell684210331
T. Petitford1946002134
J. Howard00000011
C. Moore01100018
J. Hudson00000001
C. Johnson310000415
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Summary

Alabama played well early, stretching a lead to as many as eight points on multiple occasions in the first half. A layup from Johnni Broome pulled Auburn within 45-42 at halftime. Broome and Tahaad Petitford combined for 30 of Auburn's 42 first-half points.

Auburn scored the first two baskets of the second half, taking the lead on a Miles Kelly 3-pointer. Alabama made a bid to take control in the middle of the half, extending its lead to 65-57 midway through the half on a Cliff Omoruyi dunk.

In two minutes, Auburn cut the edge to 65-64 on a Kelly layup. From there, it was back and forth to the final buzzer.

In overtime, Broome made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to tie the game. But Mark Sears made a jumper to end the game for the Tide.

Alabama was led by Grant Nelson, who had 23 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Tide also got 15 points from Clifford Omoruyi and 15 more from Labaron Philon. Mark Sears was held to just nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, but made the game winner.

Auburn was led by Broome's 34 points and eight boards. Tahaad Petitford added 19 points and Miles Kelly contributed 13 points.

Alabama grabbed the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament with the win and will play an unknown opponent. Auburn has the top seed, so both will be in action on Friday.

