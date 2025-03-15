Alabama vs. Florida: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Walter Clayton Jr.

No. 4 Florida delivered an SEC Tournament 104-82 beatdown on No. 5 Alabama in a game that could have NCAA Tournament implications. The Gators (29-4) were in postseason form offensively while Alabama (25-8) fell to a big defeat a day after knocking out Kentucky. Both teams are in the No. 1 or No. 2 seed lines, with this game potentially locking both teams into their respective slots. Florida will move on to face Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Alabama vs. Florida Box Score

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN L. Philon 3 4 5 1 0 3 0 29 M. Sears 9 3 3 0 0 3 0 26 G. Nelson 9 3 1 1 1 0 1 10 C. Youngblood 14 1 0 0 0 0 4 29 C. Omoruyi 12 1 0 0 2 0 3 16 A. Holloway 9 1 3 0 0 1 2 23 M. Dioubate 12 12 1 2 1 3 4 23 J. Stevenson 10 5 1 0 0 0 2 29 A. Sherrell 4 6 0 0 0 0 0 13 D. Reid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN W. Clayton Jr. 22 3 6 3 0 0 0 30 W. Richard 16 3 0 1 1 1 3 29 R. Chinyelu 10 10 0 0 0 0 5 16 A. Martin 16 3 3 1 0 3 1 27 A. Condon 8 4 1 0 1 2 2 25 M. Handlogten 4 10 0 1 1 0 3 14 U. Klavzar 4 2 2 1 0 1 0 13 T. Haugh 11 4 3 0 1 0 2 24 D. Aberdeen 11 0 2 1 0 0 2 19 I. Brown 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 B. Andersen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Alabama vs. Florida Game Summary

The game was competitive into the second half. Alabama raced to a 12-6 advantage on a Chris Youngblood 3-pointer. But Florida quickly evened it up and the teams traded small leads. Florida took a 47-45 lead to halftime.

Alabama scored first in the second half, retaking the lead on a Youngblood 3-pointer. But Florida then took control, running off a 24-7 run that flipped control of the game. The Gators pushed their lead above 20 points on a Will Richard 3-pointer with 9:27 to play. The Tide never got any closer than that.

Florida was led by Walter Clayton Jr's 22 points and six assists. Clayton made 6 of 11 3-point tries. Will Richard and Alijah Martin each added 16 points. Thomas Haugh and Denzel Aberdeen each scored 11 points off the bench and Rueben Chinyelu added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Alabama was led by Youngblood's 14 points, including 4-for-7 3-point shooting. Clifford Omoruyi chipped in 12 points. Mouhammed Dioubate added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Jarin Stevenson also chipped in 10 points.

Florida will play Tennessee in the SEC Tournament title game on Sunday at 1 pm EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Gators likely wrapped up a No. 1 seed with their win and Alabama is likely locked into a No. 2 seed with the loss.

