Alabama vs. Purdue: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Trey Kaufman-Renn (Nov. 15)

Fans witnessed a thrilling game between two behemoths in the college basketball world as the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers were able to defend Mackey Arena with an 87-78 home win over the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Trey Kaufman-Renn was able to dominate as he recorded 26 points and led the way.

The Crimson Tide (3-1) were handed their first loss of the regular season and this is going to be a tough game to come back from as it showed that they are not the top of the country right now. Their offense has slowed down from the high-octane one we got used to seeing last season. The Boilermakers (4-0) remain undefeated and should be in an excellent position to dominate going forward.

Here's a closer look into the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Purdue Boilermakers box scores:

Alabama vs. Purdue box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Alabama 40 38 78 Purdue 42 45 87

Alabama Crimson Tide box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Jarin Stevenson F 0-4 0-4 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Grant Nelson F 5-7 1-3 1-1 2 11 1 1 1 1 5 12 Clifford Omoruyi C 2-5 0-0 3-4 2 7 0 0 4 0 4 7 Mark Sears G 5-15 1-6 4-4 0 4 6 0 0 4 0 15 Latrell Wrghtsell Jr. G 4-8 3-6 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 11 Derrion Reid F 2-6 0-1 0-1 1 4 2 0 0 1 1 4 Mouhamed Dioubate F 0-1 0-1 4-4 1 3 1 0 1 1 1 4 Aiden Sherrell F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Labaron Philon G 7-10 3-4 1-1 4 5 4 0 0 1 5 18 Aden Holloway G 3-7 1-4 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 7

Purdue Boilermakers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Trey Kaufman-Renn F 12-23 1-1 1-4 2 8 4 0 0 0 4 26 Will Berg C 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 1 0 3 0 Braden Smith G 6-18 0-4 5-6 1 6 10 1 0 1 2 17 Fletcher Loyer G 5-9 3-5 4-5 0 2 2 1 0 1 1 17 Gicarri Harris G 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 Camden Heide F 1-3 1-2 2-4 3 8 1 0 1 1 2 5 Raleigh Burgess F 2-3 1-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 Caleb Furst F 1-2 0-0 4-5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 C.J. Cox G 4-5 3-3 0-1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 Myles Colvin G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 1 0 2 0 2 0

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Summary

Alabama was able to play a decent brand of offense but it just was not enough in the end. The Roll Tide shot 44.4% from the floor, 31.0% from beyond the arc and attempted 15 free throws. The team could not rebound throughout the 40 minutes, as they had a +2 rebounding edge over the Boilermakers. Everything seemed to be in place for the Crimson Tide to get back in the win column going forward.

However, Purdue was able to dominate as it made 49.2% from the field and 56.3% from beyond the arc. The Boilermakers also drew a bunch of fouls as they attempted 25 free throws .This offensive barrage often proves to be the difference in dominating games against lesser opponents and winning against some of the elite teams in the nation. Purdue did not have any issues handling the basketball, highlighted by the fact that they committed just three total turnovers on the night.

Furthermore, the game was never one-sided in either direction as the biggest lead in the game was 10 points.

The Boilermakers will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back immediately when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday at Legacy Arena.

