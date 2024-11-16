  • home icon
  Alabama vs. Purdue: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Trey Kaufman-Renn (Nov. 15)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 16, 2024 08:56 GMT
Fans witnessed a thrilling game between two behemoths in the college basketball world as the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers were able to defend Mackey Arena with an 87-78 home win over the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Trey Kaufman-Renn was able to dominate as he recorded 26 points and led the way.

The Crimson Tide (3-1) were handed their first loss of the regular season and this is going to be a tough game to come back from as it showed that they are not the top of the country right now. Their offense has slowed down from the high-octane one we got used to seeing last season. The Boilermakers (4-0) remain undefeated and should be in an excellent position to dominate going forward.

Here's a closer look into the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Purdue Boilermakers box scores:

Alabama vs. Purdue box score

Alabama vs. Purdue box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Alabama403878
Purdue424587

Alabama Crimson Tide box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Jarin StevensonF0-40-40-001000010
Grant NelsonF5-71-31-12111111512
Clifford OmoruyiC2-50-03-427004047
Mark SearsG5-151-64-4046004015
Latrell Wrghtsell Jr.G4-83-60-0002000111
Derrion ReidF2-60-10-114200114
Mouhamed DioubateF0-10-14-413101114
Aiden SherrellF 0-00-00-000000020
Labaron PhilonG 7-103-41-1454001518
Aden HollowayG 3-71-40-001200027

Purdue Boilermakers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Trey Kaufman-RennF12-231-11-4284000426
Will BergC0-00-00-012001030
Braden SmithG6-180-45-61610101217
Fletcher LoyerG5-93-54-5022101117
Gicarri HarrisG0-00-00-012000010
Camden HeideF1-31-22-438101125
Raleigh BurgessF2-31-10-011000005
Caleb FurstF 1-20-04-512000006
C.J. CoxG 4-53-30-1010000211
Myles ColvinG 0-00-00-002102020

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Summary

Alabama was able to play a decent brand of offense but it just was not enough in the end. The Roll Tide shot 44.4% from the floor, 31.0% from beyond the arc and attempted 15 free throws. The team could not rebound throughout the 40 minutes, as they had a +2 rebounding edge over the Boilermakers. Everything seemed to be in place for the Crimson Tide to get back in the win column going forward.

However, Purdue was able to dominate as it made 49.2% from the field and 56.3% from beyond the arc. The Boilermakers also drew a bunch of fouls as they attempted 25 free throws .This offensive barrage often proves to be the difference in dominating games against lesser opponents and winning against some of the elite teams in the nation. Purdue did not have any issues handling the basketball, highlighted by the fact that they committed just three total turnovers on the night.

Furthermore, the game was never one-sided in either direction as the biggest lead in the game was 10 points.

The Boilermakers will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back immediately when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday at Legacy Arena.

