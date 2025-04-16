Alex Condon declares for NBA draft with heartfelt message to Florida fans: "Been an absolute honor"

Florida's Alex Condon has made an important announcement regarding the next phase of his career. The forward has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility.

He made this announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, leaving a touching message for Gators fans.

"Thank you for the incredible support and love you've shown me over the past two years. Representing the University of Florida has been an absolute honor, and I'm truly grateful to Coach Golden, Coach Hartman, and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to grow both on and off the court," Condon wrote.

He also gave a shout-out to his teammates and his family, citing how proud he is to win the national championship with the Gators.

Condon added,

"With that said, I'm entering my name into the 2025 NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and looking forward to taking the next steps in my basketball journey."

Condon is projected to be the 29th pick in the draft, with experts predicting the Phoenix Suns to select the forward.

He averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Gators this season. The starter in 35 of 37 games, he helped Florida win the national title.

In the national championship game against Houston, Condon recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help Florida to a 65-63 victory.

Alex Condon grateful to Florida coach Todd Golden for opportunity

NCAA Basketball: Georgia at Florida - Source: Imagn

In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, Condon spoke about his time at Florida and how much coach Todd Golden has contributed to his progress.

“Coach [Todd] Golden gave me the opportunity to play as a freshman, which helped my transition to this year, where I played with more confidence and became an important part of the team," he said.

Condon was selected in the All-SEC third-team for the 2024-25 season after helping Florida to a 36-4 record.

