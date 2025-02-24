Alex Condon injury update: Florida forward set to return "barring any setbacks" ahead of SEC matchup

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon has been on the sidelines since Feb. 11 due to injury. However, the program might be getting him back soon.

During the team's weekly news conference on Monday, Gators coach Todd Golden said that Condon will play in the team's Tuesday matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Condon sprained his ankle in the first minute of Florida's contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Feb. 11, missing the next three games. He is averaging 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on 50.3% shooting from the field, including 35.2% from 3-point range.

“Alex is doing great, to be honest. He’s moving around really, really well. Tomorrow night’s not out of the question,” Golden said Friday before the team beat the LSU Tigers on Saturday. “I think it’s probably more of a longer shot, but it’s definitely not out of the question.

"So, we’ll see how he does in practice today. He’ll probably receive a doubtful or questionable tag, depending on how practice goes.”

How Alex Condon, Gators match up with Georgia

Alex Condon's return would be beneficial for the No. 3 Florida Gators, especially as they approach the end of conference play with four games remaining.

Florida (24-3, 11-3) is on a six-game win streak. The Gators are averaging 83.6 points on 46.9%(35.1% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a solid margin of 17.3 ppg.

Walter Clayton Jr. commands the unit with numbers of 17.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Alijah Martin comes next with 15.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.7 spg. Will Richard puts up 12.6 ppg and 4.7 rpg, while Thomas Haugh provides 8.9 ppg and 6.3 rpg.

They take on a Georgia squad (16-11, 4-10) that is on a four-game losing streak. They produce 74.8 ppg on shooting splits of 46.0% overall and 32.4% from downtown, getting past teams by 6.1 ppg.

Following their game against the Bulldogs, Alex Condon and the No. 3 Gators will prepare for their next ranked matchup. They host the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 9-5) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

