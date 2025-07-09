Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, committed to the USC Trojans after he reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, remaining one of the few players to maintain his five-star status.

Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Gil's Arena, shared a video on Instagram featuring the 2018 NBA Champion Nick Young, showing some behind-the-scenes antics as Arenas and Young danced and laughed. In one of the moments, Young fell off the couch laughing. The video was shared by Alijah Arenas on his IG story with a two-word caption.

"Stop this," he captioned his story with two emojis.

Alijah Arenas drops 2-word reaction to Gilbert Arenas’ behind-the-scenes podcast antics (Image via Instagram @alijah0arenas)

Check out the original video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"No more Alc on set for these two 🤦‍♂️😂," the post was captioned.

Arenas, who is ranked No. 12 nationally and third in the shooting guard position and in California, received plenty of offers from top programs, including the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats. However, he decided to commit to the Trojans on Jan. 30.

He talked about his decision on his father's podcast in January.

"For me it felt like the best fit. For everybody that supported me on this journey just helped me see my path," Arenas said. "Then going on campus and seeing how USC was like it made me special."

Arenas played three seasons at Chatsworth and led the finals of the CIF State Tournament last season.

In his final year at Chatsworth High School, Arenas averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, leading the Chancellors to a 26-9 record and a 9-1 record California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.

Laura Govan shares videos of Alijah Arenas practicing with his younger brother

Alijah Arenas' mother and the American TV personality and actress Laura Govan is always seen supporting her children through her social media. This time, she shared a story as her younger son, Aloni Arenas, tries to dribble past Alijah in the gym.

"You NOT there yet, but it's coming," she captioned the story.

Laura Govan shares videos of Alijah Arenas practicing with his younger brother (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Recruit Report, also showed her younger daughter, Hamiley Areans, playing against Aloni.

Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter at USC next season.

