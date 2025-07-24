Alijah Arenas Injury: What happened to Gilbert Arenas' son?

Alijah Arenas will be on another road to recovery after the 6-foot-5 shooting guard suffered a torn meniscus that will put him out for 6-8 months, as reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes. The son of a three-time NBA All-Star, who suffered a horrific car accident after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree, was admitted to a hospital because of excessive smoke inhalation.Haynes shared the unfortunate news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. His first post said that Arenas would be missing the entire season, however, he updated the news, saying that Arenas will be out for at least 6-8 months.Alijah Arenas, who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025, remained one of the few players to maintain his five-star status. After reclassifying, he was ranked No. 12 nationally and third in the shooting guard position and in California, according to On3's Industry Rankings.The shooting guard received plenty of offers from top programs, including the UCLA Bruins, Arizona Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats, however, he chose to sign with USC on June 20. He took an unofficial visit to the program on Jan. 27.In his senior year at Chatsworth High School, Arenas averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in 35 games, to lead the team to a 26-9 record and a 9-1 record in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League.The Chancellors also reached the CIF state championship final game, but were defeated by Jesuit by a 66-53 scoreline on March 15.His sister, Hamiley Arenas, also shared a heartfelt message after The Hoops Pill shared Arenas' injury news on Instagram.&quot;Free him. Can he catch a break,&quot; Hamiley Arenas captioned her story with a sad face emoji.Hamiley Arenas' heartfelt message for Alijah Arenas after his injury (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)USC head coach Eric Musselman comments on Alijah Arenas' injuryIt has been a tough start for coach Eric Musselman at USC. After missing the NCAA Tournament in the first season, the team finished with a 7-13 record in the Big Ten and 17-18 overall.He spoke about Arenas' injury while talking to ESPN.&quot;Alijah is a tremendous worker, teammate, competitor, and person,&quot; Eric Musselman said. &quot;He is understandably disappointed that he will not be able to take the court to start the season, but his health is our No. 1 priority. We have no doubt that he will come back even stronger. We look forward to supporting him during this process.&quot;The Trojans signed Alijah Arenas and a four-star combo guard, Jerry Easter, from the Class of 2025.