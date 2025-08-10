  • home icon
  Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, drops a 2-word reaction as 5-star Tyran Stokes goes off for 41 points

Alijah Arenas’ mom, Laura Govan, drops a 2-word reaction as 5-star Tyran Stokes goes off for 41 points

By Pranav Khatri
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:27 GMT
Laura Govan reacted to Tyran Stoke's highlights on Instagram. The American TV personality and mother of USC star Alijah Arenas shared her reaction to the No. 1 recruit of the 2026 Class, Tyran Stokes' performance, as he scored 41 points in the game against RWE Academy on Saturday.

Overtime posted Instagram highlights and Stokes leading the team. They included tough shots in the paint, from deep and his defensive hustle.

Along with Govan, South Carolina Gamecocks signee Jake West, and social media personality Nelson Nemann shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Alijah Arenas’ mom Laura Govan drops 2-word reaction as 5-star Tyran Stokes goes off for 40 points (Image via Instagram @overtime)
"Light work," Govan commented with three fire emojis.
West added, "YALL CANT FW I SWEAR TO GAH 😡."
"he's league," commented Neumann.

Stokes, regarded as the No. 1 pick in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), also led the Oakland Soldiers to winning the Nike EYBL. The 6-foot-7 small forward led the team to a 5-3 record in Division D, along with Jason Crowe Jr.

Stokes averaged a double-double: 22.2 points on 50.7% shooting, including 42.4% from beyond the arc and 65.4% from the charity stripe. He also grabbed 10.4 rebounds, dished out 3.2 assists, stole the ball 1.8 times and recorded 1.6 blocks in nine games.

One of his best games came in the 97-71 win against MoKan, when he recorded a double-double with 31 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. He also shot 72.7% from the field, including 5-for-10 from the 3-point line.

He also won his third gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland.

Which program leads the race to sign Tyran Stokes?

Tyran Stokes has received offers from top programs, including Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, However, three programs stand out in the race to land the forward.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Louisville leads the race with a 32.4% chance, followed by Kentucky Wildcats with a 28.3% probability and Kansas with a 24.3% to land Stokes. Other teams were given less than 1% chance to sign the forward.

Stokes still has one year of high school left.

