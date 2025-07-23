Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, shares 2-word reaction as Hamiley Arenas receives offer from Big 12 program

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, Laura Govan, beamed with pride after her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, received an offer from the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Class of 2028 recruit impressed in her debut season at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.Hamiley posted the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday.&quot;After having a great conversation with the Associate Head Coach Stephanie Norman @desertnormm . I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Arizona State University!! Thank you for believing me. #forksup🔱 #ᴀɢᴛɢ #godbless @sundevilwbb ♥️💛,&quot; Hamiley captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, commented on the post with a two-word reaction. Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, also reacted to the post.Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, shares 2-word reaction as Hamiley Arenas receives an offer from Big 12 program (Image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)&quot;Letssssssss Gooooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; commented Govan.&quot;💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾,&quot; Monaco commented with three emojis.Govan is also the head coach of Team Why Not 15U, the same team on which Hamiley Arenas plays. The American TV personality and actress shared two pictures of the team on her Instagram story in May.&quot;My babies,&quot; Laura Govan captioned her story and tagged Hamiley Arenas and the team with a pink heart emoji.Laura Govan shares a billboard picture of Team Why Not 15u (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)She shared another picture of the team.&quot;WHY NOT!?,&quot; she captioned her story and tagged Hamiley Arenas.Team Why Not 15u (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)Arenas' performance was the silver lining for Notre Dame in an otherwise underwhelming season. The combo guard averaged a double-double, scoring 23.3 points, dishing out 3.1 assists, grabbing 10.5 rebounds, stealing the ball 2.8 times and recording 0.9 blocks per game in 25 games.The Knights finished with a 12-16 record and failed to win a single game in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.Laura Govan's daughter, Hamiley Arenas, shares heartfelt moments after signing a deal with NikeLaura Govan shared a video of her daughter, Hamiley Arenas, opening a package from Nike, which had a message, a jacket with the Notre Dame logo and her name written on the back in May.Laura Govan's daughter Hamiley Arenas shares heartfelt moments after signing a deal with Nike (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)The videos were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user on May 30.&quot;Hamiley, welcome to the journey,&quot; an excerpt from the message read. &quot;You're not just part of the future - you are the future. The next chapter in the LA Hoops legacy starts with you. We see the hunger. We see a leader in the making.&quot;Arenas will now enter her sophomore year and will hope to follow in her siblings' Alijah and Izela Arenas' footsteps.