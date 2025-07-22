Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had a lighthearted reaction to Chris Paul signing with the L.A. Clippers on Monday. Gilbert's son, Alijah Arenas, didn't let it slide.Alijah reshared his dad's reaction on his Instagram story with a four-word caption.&quot;Someone take bro phone🤦🏾‍♂️,&quot; Alijah wrote.Alijah Arenas shares 4-word reaction to dad Gilbert Arenas' lighthearted take on Chris Paul's L.A. Clippers move. (Image via Instagram @alijah0arenas)In the original reaction video, Gilbert Arenas is shown shirtless. He used a green screen effect in the video, placing the announcement post in the background, and gave his unfiltered reaction to the news.Gilbert was seemingly hoping Chris Paul would sign with his favorite team, the LA Lakers and he was disappointed that things didn't go that way.&quot;What is going on, men?&quot; Gilbert said. &quot;Can somebody tell me? Why? You've already been there. Why you doubling back to your ex for? Oh my God! How long we thought we was getting you. You go back to the ex? Damn! If she was stinking before, she's stinking now. Man, we got nobody. We got Marcus Smart. I'd rather take Chris Paul and his son.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Paul played for the LA Clippers from 2011 to 2017, and now he's heading back. The veteran guard has played for seven NBA teams in his career, most recently with the San Antonio Spurs. Alijah Arenas to Wear Dad's Iconic No. 0 Jersey at USCAlijah Arenas will be rocking his dad's iconic No. 0 jersey at USC next season. The Trojans confirmed the news in an announcement post on Instagram on July 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlijah Arenas wore the No. 0 jersey throughout his high school career, and now he'll get the chance to carry on his father's legacy at the college level.