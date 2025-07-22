  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Alijah Arenas shares 4-word reaction to dad Gilbert Arenas' lighthearted take on Chris Paul's L.A. Clippers move

Alijah Arenas shares 4-word reaction to dad Gilbert Arenas' lighthearted take on Chris Paul's L.A. Clippers move

By Inioluwa
Published Jul 22, 2025 23:43 GMT
Alijah Arenas and father Gilbert Arenas. (Images via Instagram @alijah0arenas and @nochill gill)
Alijah Arenas and father Gilbert Arenas. (Images via Instagram @alijah0arenas and @nochill gill)

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had a lighthearted reaction to Chris Paul signing with the L.A. Clippers on Monday. Gilbert's son, Alijah Arenas, didn't let it slide.

Ad

Alijah reshared his dad's reaction on his Instagram story with a four-word caption.

"Someone take bro phone🤦🏾‍♂️," Alijah wrote.
Alijah Arenas shares 4-word reaction to dad Gilbert Arenas&#039; lighthearted take on Chris Paul&#039;s L.A. Clippers move. (Image via Instagram @alijah0arenas)
Alijah Arenas shares 4-word reaction to dad Gilbert Arenas' lighthearted take on Chris Paul's L.A. Clippers move. (Image via Instagram @alijah0arenas)

In the original reaction video, Gilbert Arenas is shown shirtless. He used a green screen effect in the video, placing the announcement post in the background, and gave his unfiltered reaction to the news.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gilbert was seemingly hoping Chris Paul would sign with his favorite team, the LA Lakers and he was disappointed that things didn't go that way.

"What is going on, men?" Gilbert said. "Can somebody tell me? Why? You've already been there. Why you doubling back to your ex for? Oh my God! How long we thought we was getting you. You go back to the ex? Damn! If she was stinking before, she's stinking now. Man, we got nobody. We got Marcus Smart. I'd rather take Chris Paul and his son."
Ad
Ad

Chris Paul played for the LA Clippers from 2011 to 2017, and now he's heading back. The veteran guard has played for seven NBA teams in his career, most recently with the San Antonio Spurs.

Alijah Arenas to Wear Dad's Iconic No. 0 Jersey at USC

Alijah Arenas will be rocking his dad's iconic No. 0 jersey at USC next season. The Trojans confirmed the news in an announcement post on Instagram on July 3.

Ad

Alijah Arenas wore the No. 0 jersey throughout his high school career, and now he'll get the chance to carry on his father's legacy at the college level.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications