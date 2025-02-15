All the celebrities who attended USC vs UCLA’s massive clash feat. Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bryant and more

Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bryant and a host of other A-list celebrities flocked to the Galen Center to witness the game between USC and UCLA, adding a touch of glamour to the electric atmosphere.

Before kickoff, the host acknowledged and welcomed the esteemed celebrity guests, giving them a special shoutout on the @uscwbb Instagram page on Friday.

"The stars are out at 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝙇𝘼𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗕𝗘. ✨"

A star-studded crowd was on hand for the clash. Notable attendees included Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bryant, Issa Rae, Natalia Diamanté Bryant, Sanaa Lathan and USC men's coach Eric Musselman, who all came out to watch the game.

The game lived up to the expectations as fans and celebrities were treated to a thrilling contest, in which the Trojans pulled off a stunning upset over their archrivals.

Celebrities at the Trojans vs UCLA clash (Credit: IG/@uscwbb).

The Trojans shattered a 40-year drought by defeating the UCLA Bruins on Friday, ending a longstanding losing streak that had persisted since Cheryl Miller led the Trojans to an NCAA title in 1983.

During the game, JuJu Watkins stole the show with a breathtaking display, tallying 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in an impressive 39 minutes of play.

The guard's standout season has been marked by impressive averages of 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, alongside a notable 43.2% shooting efficiency from the field.

UCLA v The Trojans- Source: Getty

USC Trojans make history against UCLA

The UCLA Bruins' long-standing dominance over the Trojans came to a stunning end on Friday, as they secured a decisive 71-60 win, shattering a decades-long record.

The USC burst out of the gates, taking the first quarter 24-15, but UCLA refused to back down, rallying to win the second and third quarters 20-14 and 17-9.

However, in a surprising U-turn, the Trojans mounted a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring the Bruins 24-8 to clinch the win and stretch their winning streak to three consecutive games.

UCLA v The Trojans- Source: Getty

With the victory, the Trojans solidified their grip on first place in the Big Ten Conference standings, boasting an outstanding 22-2 overall record this season.

The Trojans will shift their attention to their upcoming matchup against the Washington Huskies, scheduled for Monday at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion, as they seek to prolong their winning streak.

