Mark Sears, a former guard for Alabama and Ohio, is ready to play professionally as he embarks on the 2024 NBA draft journey. Sears has firmly indicated that the prospect of returning to college, particularly to Alabama, is fading from his plans.

SI’s Kevin Sweeney caught up with Mark Sears at Combine availability on Wednesday. He reported on X that when Sears was asked about a potential stay-or-go decision, he said:

“I’m all in on this draft process.”

With another year of college eligibility left, Mark Sears wants to enter the NBA draft. He discussed the factors that could impact his decision with Daily Memphian's Drew Hill. Hill reported the news on X on Wednesday.

The decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility follows Mark Sears' stellar performance at Alabama. He averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Sears was pivotal in leading Alabama to its inaugural Final Four appearance.

Mark Sears expressed gratitude for the opportunities bestowed upon him, attributing his success to divine blessings.

“I would like to thank God for blessing me with an amazing gift that has allowed me to play the game that I love, basketball. After much consideration and deliberation, I have decided to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Mark Sears' official combine measurements that could influence NBA teams

Mark Sears is 5’10.25” in height without shoes per NBA. He has been one of the shorter but most explosive players in the NBA draft after all the years he had at Alabama with a listed height of 6’1”.

Senior year, Mark Sears, averaging 4.0 apg and 4.0 rpg, managed to step up his game by scoring 21.5 ppg. He was an instrumental figure at the wheel when the Crimson Tide picked their way to the first-ever Final Four in Alabama basketball history.

Mark Sears' college career covers four seasons, over 133 games, 2,149 points, 561 rebounds and 467 assists. Regarding the dimensions of his body, his hand measures 8 inches long and 8.5 inches wide, his wingspan is 6’2”, and the stretching distance hits 7’8”.

During pivotal moments, Mark Sears elevated his game, notably during Alabama's Final Four run, where he averaged an impressive 24.2 ppg. Throughout his career, he recorded 22 games with 20 or more points, including four 30-point performances and two instances of a career-high 35 points.

Mark Sears' outstanding contributions earned him recognition as a consensus second-team All-American and First-team All-SEC member. He was also a finalist for the SEC Player of the Year award, ultimately won by Tennessee's Dalton Knecht.