"All is fair in love & basketball": Flau'Jae Johnson & BF Chris Hilton Jr. share cozy moments in LSU star's latest music video

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson released her first full-length R&B project, "Flau & B," on Valentine's Day. She added to the album's romantic vibes on Thursday with an Instagram post featuring her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.

Johnson's post included a video clip from the music video for her song "Need You By My Side." In the video, she and Hilton play pickup basketball in a bedroom and hang out on a couch while he ices the basketball star's knee.

"All is fair in love & basketball," Johnson's Instagram caption read. "For me, it’s about pushing limits, embracing the highs & lows, and finding balance between the two. A mix of vulnerability and passion. It’s real, it’s me."

Johnson is no stranger to sharing aspects of her relationship in social media posts set to her original music. On Feb. 18, the LSU junior posted a video montage of her and Hilton with her song "OTW" playing over it.

The two have become a popular couple on social media. Both are athletes at LSU, with Johnson playing guard for the No. 7-ranked women's basketball team and Hilton playing wide receiver for the football team. Johnson often posts photos and videos of her star-studded relationship with her two million Instagram followers.

Flau'Jae Johnson's junior season at LSU

Flau'jae Johnson is an integral part of the Tigers' success this season. Her 19.3 points per game rank 27th in the NCAA and are up from a 14.9 ppg scoring average last season. In LSU's last 10 matchups, the guard has recorded 20 points on four separate occasions.

In the Tigers' most recent SEC contest, a win at No. 15 Kentucky, Johnson recorded her first double-double in February. The junior contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds to help lead her team to the ranked win.

LSU v Kentucky - Source: Getty

Johnson's 5.8 rebounds per game this season are a career high, and her 2.5 average assists tie her career high. She has served as a three-year starter for the Tigers and has seen improvements in her game in each season.

The Tigers sit third in a competitive SEC conference and are expected to be a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN Bracketology. Johnson could aid LSU in a long March Madness run.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Along with being a basketball star, Johnson is a skilled musician, as highlighted in her romantic Instagram video alongside her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr.

