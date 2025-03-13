"All strays deserve a home": Fans well up online following Dawn Staley's kind update on helping a stray dog

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley posted on X on Wednesday to update her fans on the well-being of Cinnamon, a stray dog she cares for in her neighborhood. Two weeks ago, Staley revealed that she regularly fed the dog whenever she passed by. However, she then asked for other people to help her care for the animal as she announced she was leaving town.

Fans go abuzz as Dawn Staley drops sweet update on Cinnamon

On Wednesday, Staley revealed that Cinnamon, whose name has been changed to Ruby, had finally gotten a foster home and was doing well with her family. The Gamecocks boss also shared some videos of the dog.

“For the peeps that have been so kind to Cinnamon whose name is Ruby-she is in a foster home and thriving,” Staley said on X.

“I saw a video of her hanging out with her foster sibling and having a great time. Thanks for your concern! My hope is that all strays have this happy ending! 🐾 thank you Kelli & Bridget!”

This post thrilled a lot of fans, as it got over 1,500 likes, 60 reposts and over 15 comments.

“Thank you for bringing this to everyone's attention!!”, A fan, @Riddick Bo wrote.

“Thank you for helping her!”, Another fan with the X handle @Karen Bald wrote.

"Yay! A rescue got her. Thank you for being kind and looking out for her. That is what makes the world go ‘round, @Courtney Bulis wrote

The fans kept praising Staley for her kindness after finding a home for the dog.

“This is awesome news!! Thank you for the update. I've been wondering about her since your first post," @Kathy Hix wrote

“I'm so happy for her and that family," @Whitney said.

“I'm so happy someone came along and helped his sweetheart. All strays deserve a home,"@Dany D-At the End of the Day

Dawn Staley is no stranger to humanitarian acts. Over the years, she has steadily advocated for equality in women's sports. Last year, she partnered with the supplemental health insurance company Aflac to provide special Aflac Ducks to children at the Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands.

What is next for Dawn Staley?

Staley is fresh off winning the SEC Tournament championship with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, she has been quite vocal about her team being the No. 1 seed.

On Sunday, the 68-team fields for the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments will be announced and Dawn Staley will hope that she gets her No. 1 seed wish.

