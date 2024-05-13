“All of a sudden, that became the reality”: UCLA guard Kiki Rice shares her true emotions behind Bruins' Sweet 16 loss to LSU

The UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice was a part of the trifecta that was chosen to star in a new ESPN docuseries. She was accompanied by the 2024 WNBA Draft first pick Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso.

The docuseries features interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, and action-packed games highlighting how much women's college basketball has grown.

Kiki Rice talks about the LSU game

Kiki Rice talked about the Sweet 16 game against LSU where she scored 13 points, had five assists, and grabbed three rebounds. However, the Bruins fell nine points short.

Three Bruins players were in foul trouble including Rice, Charisma Osborne, and Lauren Betts having three or four fouls. Rice fouled out with 39.3 seconds left in the game after a drive into the paint by Flau’jae Johnson, who recorded a double-double that night.

"I felt that we were in a great position to win this game," said Kiki Rice. "It really takes the game out of rhythm, the players that you anticipate being on the court are not on the court. You are playing differently because you are in foult trouble."

"It was really tough sitting on the bench, feeling helpless. At no point did I ever think we wouldn’t be in the Final Four and that we wouldn’t be playing for a national championship. Then all of a sudden, that became the reality."

However, Rice stated that this loss could motivate the team for next year.

"I think being so close, honestly, and falling short could be the fuel that we need for the future for this group."

Where to watch the Full Court Press?

The series was broadcast first by ABC. It has four episodes and is also now available to stream on ESPN+.

Senior Vice President of ESPN Films Brian Lockhart stated that the women's team has grown immensely, and casual fans need storytelling to be able to connect to the game. While talking to USA Today, Lockhart said:

“When we can provide (viewers) with stakes and characters, that's when you get real investment”

Should ESPN bring out more docuseries like these? What are your thoughts?