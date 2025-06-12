“Almost missed the red carpet”: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares LSU star and Tray Milz’s behind the scenes moments before BET awards

Flau’jae Johnson attended the 2025 BET Awards with her mom, Kia Brooks, and brother, Tray Milz. While they all looked glam for the event, Brooks shared a behind-the-scenes video of their preparation for the event.

Ad

On Thursday, the LSU star’s mom posted the video on Instagram and used it as a teachable moment. She captioned the video:

“The secret to avoiding last minute chaos? Being 1.5 hours early, trust me, I've been there as a manager. We faced some wardrobe snags, but my team still delivered and that's what I'm most proud of. By handling pressure and thinking on their feet, they've developed problem solving skills that set them apart."

Ad

Trending

Ad

She also added a message in the video:

"They almost missed the BET red carpet but I have raised some industry savages."

Johnson wore a glamorous wine-red high-low gown paired with matching heels to the event, while her brother was styled in a black suit. Kia shared a video a couple of days ago that showed Johnson’s brother adjusting his sister's gown during a photoshoot.

Ad

Johnson’s mom has often spoken about the bond between her kids, despite the LSU standout having a different father from the others.

Johnson has three brothers, but Trayron Milton, known by his rapper name “Tray Milz,” is the most famous of the three.

Tray once made headlines after storming the court during LSU’s loss to South Carolina during the 2024 SEC Championship game. He was arrested on charges of assault, battery and disorderly conduct but was later released on bond.

Ad

Johnson has said several times that family is what she falls back on and what keeps her going while juggling two careers. The LSU star has been one of the biggest names in college basketball since her freshman year, while she also has a thriving music career, inspired by her late father.

Flau’jae Johnson clears the air on relationship with Angel Reese

Johnson and Reese shared the court at LSU, winning a national championship together. However, their relationship is not as harmonious as it once was.

Ad

“We're not friends, but that bond we had—that thing we did together, winning a national championship—you can never take that away from us,” Johnson explained during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club" on Monday. “Sometimes stuff happens, you wish it didn’t, but it does. And you just gotta grow.”

Reese is already in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, while Johnson has delayed entering into the draft by another year, citing that she needs more time to develop her game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here