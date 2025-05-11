“Already preordered”: College hoops fans abuzz as $12 million-worth Dawn Staley reads out favorite part of her book

Fans reacted as South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is on the cusp of an impressive off-court achievement. On Friday, Staley released a reel of her reading a part from her upcoming book, "Uncommon Favor", to share with her followers what to expect with it.
Dawn Staley confirmed the release date for Uncommon Favor as May 20, where she will host tours in New York, Philadelphia and Columbia to meet those who purchase the book. She then read what she claims as her favorite part on her Instagram upload along with the caption:
"I wanted to read to you one of my favorite parts of my new book Uncommon Favor. You can read or listen to it for yourself when it comes out May 20! Get ready!"
College basketball fans went abuzz over Dawn Staley's favorite part in her new book as they want to get it and also meet the tenured tactician.
Others just marveled over Staley's influence from the Gamecocks and beyond in the basketball world.
In the 2024-25 season, Dawn Staley spearheaded South Carolina to another relatively successful campaign, finishing with an overall record of 35-4 and 15-1 during SEC play.
Dawn Staley talks about basketball as her purpose in her upcoming book
Dawn Staley shared that basketball started off for her in younger days, where she immediately found her purpose in life with it. She added that the sport brought tthe best out of her, detailing how she was always excited to play it after school.
Perhaps that love and passion for the game has translated into the $12 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) coach's college coaching career, amassing three national championships and steering the South Carolina Gamecocks atop the SEC with regular season and conference titles.
