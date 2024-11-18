"Also love her beast mode": HC Jan Jensen adores Iowa star's smile and her dominant double-double in win vs Drake

Iowa women's basketball coach Jan Jensen expressed excitement over Addison O'Grady's "beast mode" performance in a hard-fought victory against the Drake Bulldogs. The Hawkeyes traveled to Des Moines and emerged as 86-73 winners at the Knapp Center on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes improve to 5-0 record while Drake suffered its second straight defeat. O'Grady led Iowa with a career-high 27 points on 13-21 shooting and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action against Jensen's alma mater.

After the emotionally charged game, Jensen took to Instagram and gushed over the senior forward.

I love@@ addi.ogrady smile! I also love her beast mode double double!

Jenson was a former star for Drake and led Division 1 women's basketball in scoring for the 1990-91 season. She also served as an assistant coach for the team for eight years before joining the Hawkeyes. She becomes the second Iowa coach in program history to begin her tenure with a 5-0 record, joining Angie Lee who started 7-0 in the 1995-96 season.

O'Grady logs double-double in Hawkeyes' win vs Drake

O'Grady continued her terrific start to the 2024-25 season with a double-double against Drake. She also had one steal and three blocks. It was O'Grady's second career double-double and first for Iowa for the season.

Iowa endured some early turbulence as the Bulldogs led 25-21 in the opening quarter. However, O'Grady's 7-7 shooting performance narrowed the deficit for the Hawkeyes, who outscored the Bulldogs 24-10 in the second quarter to pull away from Drake and see out the win.

The Hawkeyes will look to continue their impressive form when they travel to the Sandford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to face Kansas on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

