Amani Bartlett, Sakima Walker react as former LSU teammate Mjracle Sheppard announces transfer to Big 10 program

Former LSU star player Mjracle Sheppard has announced her commitment to the California Golden Bears. The 5-foot-10 guard started her collegiate career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2023 before moving to Louisiana State last season.

The Kent, Washington, native will turn up for her third school in as many years after transferring to Berkeley.

Mjracle announced her arrival with an Instagram post, and her former LSU teammates congratulated her on the move.

Former LSU teammates Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow were ecstatic for Sheppard. Her to-be Bears' teammate Sakima Walker also reacted to her post.

Amani Bartlett, Sakima Walker, and others react to Sheppard's post (Image via Instragram/@mjracle1)

The young guard was affected by injuries early on in the last season and saw limited playing time. Once she was fit, she produced some great performances in the SEC slate. Sheppard dropped two double-digit performances whilst playing nine games with 10 or more minutes.

Mjracle Sheppard is one of the six players to enter the transfer portal from LSU

Mjracle Sheppard was one of the six players who selected the portal in exchange for the Louisiana State University. She was a fringe player for LSU last season, but head coach Kim Mulkey appreciated and understood her ability, despite her tough time dealing with injuries.

NCAA Women's Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - LSU vs Florida - Source: Imagn

LSU already have returning star player Flau'Jae Johnson, and they also transferred in MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. So it would have been tough for Sheppard to claim a starting position.

The young guard averaged 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Overall, she averaged 12.5 minutes last season and registered 21 assists and 32 steals. She was a handy option for Mulkey to use from the bench.

The 23-year-old's best performances of last season came in the SEC quarterfinal when she dropped 12 points against Florida. She posed a great threat to the opponents' guards, as Mulkey highly rated Sheppard's defensive output.

Mjracle will hope to make a bigger impact for the California Golden Bears, who reached the women's NCAA Tournament last season and lost in the first round of the tournament against one of Sheppard's former teams, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Apart from Mjracle Sheppard, the California Golden Bears also transferred in former South Carolina Gamecocks center Sakima Walker. So, it is another crucial signing for California as they aim to push for the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis.

