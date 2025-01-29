Mark Pope gave his review of the performance of Kentucky star Amari Williams following Tuesday's 78-73 win at the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

"Well, let me start with Amari," Pope said of the center after the game. "Amari Williams is like a one-of-one. I'm asking him to do an impossible job right now. Come into this gym, sold out. . ... The No. 1 defense in the country. No point guard to be found on our roster, and I'm like Amari, it's up to you.

"And then BG (forward Brandon Garrison), you gotta be his wingman, and you got to control the whole game. And, like, Amari brought the ball up against the press probably more than anybody else on our team.

"I'm telling you, this kid is special, man. ... He's incredible. Like, I'm telling you, he's special. You look at his numbers tonight: 15 rebounds in this game, four assists, only three turnovers, 3-for-5 from the field, only two fouls. ... There's not a center in the country that's had to carry a load like he had, the way he had to carry it tonight. It was incredible."

Mark Pope, Kentucky beat Tennessee

Mark Pope's 12th-ranked Kentucky (15-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) got back to its winning ways against the Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4) after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Amari Williams, a three-time Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year at Drexel, totaled 10 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to help his team beat the Volunteers 78-73 on Tuesday.

UK, which trailed 33-30 at halftime, will be looking to build on the win when it hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6) on Saturday.

