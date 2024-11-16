  • home icon
  American vs. North Carolina: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Elliot Cadeau (Nov. 15)

American vs. North Carolina: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Elliot Cadeau (Nov. 15)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 16, 2024 09:32 GMT
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Kansas - Source: Imagn
Elliot Cadeau and North Carolina are taking on American - Source: Imagn

The 10th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels were able to use completely dominant in nonconference action on Friday night as they secured a 107-55 home win over the American University Eagles. This game was never really close and was just the ability for the Tar Heels to empty their bench and get some minutes on the court.

The Eagles (1-3) are trying to figure out how to get going as they are now 0-3 on the road this season.

The Tar Heels (2-1) are looking to bounce back after losing to Duke earlier in the week Their offense was just too talented, as North Carolina scored more in the second half than American did the entire game.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the box scores for these teams and discuss how this game went.

American vs. North Carolina box score

American vs. North Carolina box score

Team

First Half

Second Half

Final Score

American

34

21

55

North Carolina

43

64

107

American University Eagles box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Matt Mayock

F

1-6

1-6

0-0

0

3

1

0

0

0

3

3

Greg Jones

F

3-5

0-2

0-0

0

1

0

0

1

3

4

6

Matt Rogers

F

5-11

2-6

3-4

2

7

0

1

0

1

3

15

Geoff Sprouse

G

1-7

0-5

0-0

2

4

0

1

0

3

2

2

Colin Smals

G

1-6

1-3

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

3

Julen Iturbe

F

1-3

1-2

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

3

Eric Michaels

F

1-2

0-0

1-1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

Noah Jones

F

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mason Whittaker

F

0-1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wyatt Nausadis

G

0-3

0-2

2-2

0

0

1

0

0

0

3

2

Alex Daniels

G

0-2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Adrian Samuels

G

0-1

0-1

2-2

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

2

Elijah Stephens

G

5-13

2-4

0-0

1

3

2

1

0

4

2

12

Lincoln Ball

G

1-1

0-0

2-2

1

2

2

0

0

0

2

4

North Carolina Tar Heels box score

Player

Position

FGM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

OREB

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Jalen Washington

F

6-6

0-0

6-7

2

3

0

0

0

1

3

18

Jae’Lyn Withers

F

2-3

0-1

3-3

1

7

4

0

0

0

0

7

Eliot Cadeau

G

6-9

1-3

5-9

2

3

8

4

0

1

2

18

Seth Trimble

G

4-6

1-2

4-4

0

6

1

1

1

2

0

13

RJ Davis

G

5-13

1-7

2-2

0

3

3

1

0

2

1

13

John Holbrook

G

1-2

0-0

0-0

1

2

0

0

0

0

0

2

Ven-Allen Lubin

F

3-5

0-0

2-2

1

5

0

1

0

0

3

8

Ty Claude

F

2-2

0-0

3-3

0

2

0

0

0

0

1

7

Dante Mayo Jr.

G

1-1

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Russell Hawkins

G

0-1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

Cade Tyson

G

4-8

3-7

0-0

0

2

0

0

0

1

2

11

Drake Powell

G

2-5

0-1

3-4

1

11

0

1

3

2

2

7

American University vs. North Carolina Game Summary

The American University Eagles struggled to get much of anything going on the offensive side of the court as they had a team shooting split of 31.1/22.6/90.9 during the 40 minutes.

The Eagles were doubled in the rebounding category as they had 23 total rebounds. The Eagles struggled to maintain possession as they turned the ball over 13 times, and that is nothing that they should be seeing when they go back to lesser competition than the 10th-ranked team in the nation.

The North Carolina Tar Heels shot the ball as well as you could ask for as the team was 59.0% from the field, 31.8% from beyond the arc, and attempted 34 free throws.

The team was dominating in the rebounds as they held a 46-23 advantage. They also had their presence shown down low with four blocks and eight steals as a team. The offense was able to play at a great pace as they recorded 23 fastbreak points and led by 52 points at one point.

