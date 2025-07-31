Amid EA Sports College Football 26 success, CEO Andrew Wilson teases big plans for college basketball return

Following the massive success of EA Sports College Football 26 game, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson hinted that a comeback of the college basketball game is well underway. During the company’s latest earnings call on Tuesday, Wilson responded to questions about a future basketball title, confirming that the team has ambitious plans in motion.

According to Insider Gaming, Wilson was asked about EA's latest announced project, which would mark the company’s first college basketball game in over 15 years. The last release in the series was NCAA Basketball 10, back in 2009.

“We’d love to do the same for basketball [as we do with EA Sports College Football]," Wilson said. "All 350 programs, men’s and women’s teams, the iconic traditions and rivalries, and of course, March Madness.”

A leaked memo obtained by Extra Points suggests 2028 could be the tentative release year. It also revealed that EA has submitted a licensing proposal to the College Licensing Company (CLC), which would cover 730 teams, including both men’s and women’s programmes. That wide-scale ambition shows EA’s intent to fully capture the college basketball landscape.

EA’s original college basketball series began with NCAA March Madness 98 and later rebranded to NCAA Basketball before it was discontinued.

The revival of the franchise comes at a time when fan interest in college sports games is booming again, driven by the momentum of College Football 26.

Interestingly, EA might not be alone, as reports suggest that 2K Sports is also preparing a new college basketball title, though theirs may only include around 100 programs.

With growing demand and potential competition, EA’s next move in the college basketball space could mark a major return to form.

