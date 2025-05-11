Amid PJ Haggerty transfer saga, Penny Hardaway reflects on players transferring due to NIL demands: "Most difficult part about being a coach"

Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway has opened up on the NCAA's NIL policy, which has affected his program over the past few years. On April 17, PJ Haggerty announced that he was entering the transfer portal, after reportedly demanding $4 million in NIL money from Memphis for the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday's episode of "The OGs Podcast," Hardaway reflected on how players transferring for NIL money can hurt teams that have their plans for the future.

"I agree with you saying that there needs to be something with multiple years in the deal so that you just can't leave after one," Hardaway said (59:39) "They give you an opportunity to build a team, which we can't do anymore, and you gotta re-recruit your own guys every year."

Hardaway also touched upon dealing with the difficulties of coaching a young talent to the top, only for the player to transfer to another school that reaps the benefits.

"Our system, it kind of rewards, it's like free play," Hardaway said. "Like, it's you can go out there and within, it's pace and space, yes, and you're out, you're allowed. You're not in a box. I allow my guys to hoop, because how can I tell them not to hoop? My coaches allow me to hoop.

"But it hurts you when you have to re-recruit the same guy that you just gave all of this, gave him this platform and this much freedom, and then you have to go and re-recruit them. And they still get in the portal, and then go to another school. That's the most difficult part about being a coach."

Although Hardaway was speaking about the general NCAA transfer portal and NIL rules, some of his comments appeared to be aimed at Haggerty.

Haggerty began his college career at TCU in 2022. He played one season with the Horned Frogs before transferring to Tulsa, where he played for one year before transferring to Memphis.

After one season at Memphis, Haggerty has entered the transfer portal and is reportedly seeking a lucrative NIL deal from his next team.

Penny Hardaway's Memphis won the AAC title in 2025

Memphis Tigers HC Penny Hardaway - Source: Getty

Penny Hardaway led Memphis to the AAC regular season title in 2025. The Tigers also won the conference tournament title to book a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis earned a No. 5 seed in March Madness, but crashed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round with a 78-70 defeat to No. 12 seed Colorado State.

Hardaway has been coaching at Memphis since 2018 and has compiled a 162–68 record.

