  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Amid PJ Haggerty transfer saga, Penny Hardaway reflects on players transferring due to NIL demands: "Most difficult part about being a coach"

Amid PJ Haggerty transfer saga, Penny Hardaway reflects on players transferring due to NIL demands: "Most difficult part about being a coach"

By Arnold
Modified May 11, 2025 21:47 GMT
Amid PJ Haggerty transfer saga, Penny Hardaway reflects on players transferring due to NIL demands (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Amid PJ Haggerty transfer saga, Penny Hardaway reflects on players transferring due to NIL demands (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway has opened up on the NCAA's NIL policy, which has affected his program over the past few years. On April 17, PJ Haggerty announced that he was entering the transfer portal, after reportedly demanding $4 million in NIL money from Memphis for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

On Tuesday's episode of "The OGs Podcast," Hardaway reflected on how players transferring for NIL money can hurt teams that have their plans for the future.

"I agree with you saying that there needs to be something with multiple years in the deal so that you just can't leave after one," Hardaway said (59:39) "They give you an opportunity to build a team, which we can't do anymore, and you gotta re-recruit your own guys every year."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hardaway also touched upon dealing with the difficulties of coaching a young talent to the top, only for the player to transfer to another school that reaps the benefits.

"Our system, it kind of rewards, it's like free play," Hardaway said. "Like, it's you can go out there and within, it's pace and space, yes, and you're out, you're allowed. You're not in a box. I allow my guys to hoop, because how can I tell them not to hoop? My coaches allow me to hoop.
Ad
"But it hurts you when you have to re-recruit the same guy that you just gave all of this, gave him this platform and this much freedom, and then you have to go and re-recruit them. And they still get in the portal, and then go to another school. That's the most difficult part about being a coach."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Although Hardaway was speaking about the general NCAA transfer portal and NIL rules, some of his comments appeared to be aimed at Haggerty.

Haggerty began his college career at TCU in 2022. He played one season with the Horned Frogs before transferring to Tulsa, where he played for one year before transferring to Memphis.

After one season at Memphis, Haggerty has entered the transfer portal and is reportedly seeking a lucrative NIL deal from his next team.

Ad

Penny Hardaway's Memphis won the AAC title in 2025

Memphis Tigers HC Penny Hardaway - Source: Getty
Memphis Tigers HC Penny Hardaway - Source: Getty

Penny Hardaway led Memphis to the AAC regular season title in 2025. The Tigers also won the conference tournament title to book a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Memphis earned a No. 5 seed in March Madness, but crashed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round with a 78-70 defeat to No. 12 seed Colorado State.

Hardaway has been coaching at Memphis since 2018 and has compiled a 162–68 record.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications