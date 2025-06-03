“An actual good signing. Unlike the last one”: College hoops fans react as German-French guard Mathieu Grujicic commits to Ohio State

Ohio State basketball got a major boost for the 2025-26 season with the commitment of 18-year-old German-French guard Mathieu Grujicic.

The news, confirmed by ON3 Recruits and shared by Tipton Edits on Instagram on Tuesday, sparked a wave of excitement among college basketball fans.

“This is an actual good signing. Unlike the last one,” one fan wrote, referencing previous underwhelming additions.

“Great signing 🇩🇪📈,” a user wrote.

“My favorite back court in college basketball😉,” another wrote.

“Let’s go boys,” someone else wrote.

College hoops fans react as German-French guard Mathieu. Credit: IG/@tiptonedits

Despite being listed as a shooting guard, fans believe he might play as a small forward for Ohio State.

“Listed as SG but he probably has to play SF for OSU. Him or Royal at the wing aren’t the best options but this team is still solid besides that,” a user noted.

“Grujicic is def not a French/german name,” another fan pointed out.

Grujicic, a 6-foot-6 talent born in Serbia and raised in Germany, brings a blend of European experience and youthful promise. He played most recently for FC Barcelona II, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals across 21 games in 21.8 minutes per outing.

His experience also includes appearances with Barcelona’s top squad, where he made history by becoming the second-youngest player after Luka Doncic to score in a EuroLeague playoff game.

He also starred in Spain’s U19 League championship game, dropping 20 points and claiming MVP honors.

The Buckeyes are eager for a bounceback year after a turbulent 2024-25 season marked by inconsistency and key departures, including the graduation of veterans and transfer exits. Grujicic’s signing is viewed as a step in reshaping the squad and restoring competitiveness under coach Jake Diebler.

Ohio State continues to improve depth with Mathieu Grujicic signing

The Buckeyes are rebuilding ahead of the 2025-26 season after ending the previous campaign with a 17-15 record.

Grujicic is Ohio’s sixth offseason addition to the roster, joining fellow freshman Myles Herro and transfers such as Gabe Cupps (Indiana), Josh Ojianwuna (Baylor), Brandon Noel (Wright State), and Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara).

There are indications that there will be more incomings, though the guard’s arrival has taken the depth on the wing to a top level.

