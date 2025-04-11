"An identical version of Darrion Williams": NCAAB analyst supports Washington St transfer LeJuan Watts for Grant McCasland's squad

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland could have a great player if he pursues LeJuan Watts. He could even be the successor to Darrion Williams, according to one basketball analyst.

Watts entered the transfer portal on April 2, leaving the Washington State Cougars after a year. This past season, he averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 54.9%, including 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla shared his thoughts on Watts' potential fit on X. As team reporter Austin Massey revealed, the forward visited McCasland and Texas Tech on Friday.

"I used to hate to see guys transfer, but it’s a new world. Saw him play in person in December and he is a great @TexasTechMBB fit. An identical version of Darrion Williams. High character & great family story," Fraschilla tweeted.

What's next for Grant McCasland and Texas Tech?

Grant McCasland and the Texas Tech Red Raiders would benefit from adding LeJuan Watts, who won't hesitate to contribute in multiple areas of the game.

Fran Fraschilla suggested that Watts could be a solid replacement for Darrion Williams if he leaves the Red Raiders. Williams entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA draft, keeping his options open as he figures out his next steps. He produced 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists throughout the 2024-25 season.

The Red Raiders are coming off an impressive run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They reached the Elite Eight after beating UNC Wilmington, Drake and Arkansas.

Unfortunately, their season ended after losing to the eventual champions, the Florida Gators. They put up a tough fight in the Elite Eight, but didn't have enough to pull off the upset. Texas Tech finished the season with a 28-9 overall record, having gone 15-5 in Big 12 Play.

Grant McCasland and the Red Raiders would look to build on their progress in 2025, when they had their best tournament run since the end of the last decade.

