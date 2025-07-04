Analyst calls out Dawn Staley over "harmless" compliments from Iowa HC Lisa Bluder: “All that over being called bar fighters”

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley couldn't lead the Gamecocks to a repeat national championship, falling to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game in April. During the offseason, Staley has been linked to the vacant New York Knicks job after the NBA team fired Tom Thibodeau last month.

During Wednesday's segment of the Aaron Torres podcast, analyst Aaron Torres rubbished Staley's candidacy for the Knicks job. He referenced how the Gamecocks' coach reacted to retired Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder's comments about her team in 2023.

"The Iowa coach, Lisa Bluder, had made some reference, 'they play tough, they’re bar fighters.' And if you actually just listen to the quote, it was the most nothing quote ever," Torres said (7:33).

"The insinuation was basically like, they're street fighters, they're tough, they're this, they're that. It's what you would say about any tough, physical basketball team.

"You'd say it about the Knicks of the 90s, you'd say it about Houston basketball, you'd say it about Auburn basketball. Dawn Staley was asked about that. The most harmless comment that has ever been made about any basketball team ever. It’s actually a compliment. It means they’re tough. It means they’re mean. Everybody says it all the time."

How Dawn Staley responded to Lisa Bluder's comments

The comments by Lisa Bluder were made after the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the previously unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, leading to Dawn Staley's comments.

The South Carolina coach didn't take too kindly to Bluder's comments and had a scathing retort.

“We're not bar fighters," Dawn Staley said. "We're not thugs. We're not monkeys. We're not street fighters. I do think that's something brought into the game and it hurts. Some of the people in the media, when you're gathering in public, you're saying things about our team and you're being heard, and it's being brought back to me.

"So you cannot like our team and you cannot like me, but when you say things that you probably should be saying at home, on the phone, or texting out in public, and you’re being heard and you are a national writer for our sport, it just confirms what we already know. So watch what you say when you're in public and you're talking about my team in particular.”

Even after her reaction to Lisa Bluder's words, Dawn Staley has continued to be outspoken about the coverage that her team gets in the media even as they continue to set the standard in college basketball.

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

