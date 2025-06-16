Analyst claims Dan Hurley's 2025-26 roster will have "best backcourt in the country" following major recruiting moves

The Dan Hurley-led UConn Huskies are looking to build a strong roster for the 2025/26 season to compete with the best of the men's college basketball programs.

Ad

The Huskies aimed a historic three-peat last season but they fell short after losing to Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA. Hurley has assembled a stronger roster during the offseason and he is looking forward to the upcoming season.

On Saturday, College Basketball analyst Mark Zanetto showered praise on UConn's recruitment. He rates the UConn backcourt very highly and feels that they have the capability to be one of the best in college basketball.

Ad

Trending

"But next year, the year that's coming in—the 2025–26 season—we have what Dan has called a monster class," Zanetto opined (Timestamps 6:55). "And I think this new guard backcourt, with some folks obviously sticking around like Solo, is just going to be phenomenal, if not the best in the country from top to bottom."

Ad

"I'm talking the entire backcourt—not just Solo and Silas, not just Malachi and Silas—but when you add Brilan Mullins, when you add Alec Millender, when you add Jacob Furphy, who's listed as a guard for this UConn team: size, depth, experience, speed, power, All-Americans."

"you know, Mr. Indiana Basketball in Brilan Mullins, who's going to be the next one-and-done for this talented UConn squad. So we're going to get into that and break out this new core four, if you will, with the new additions to this UConn team."

Ad

Ad

Huskies have added three fresh faces in highly rated guard, Braylon Mullins, Australian wing Jacob Furphy and 7-foot center Eric Reibe, along with previously signed transfer Silas Demary Jr and Malachi Smith.

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies have made strong roster upgrades

The primary reason for the UConn Huskies missing out on the championship title last season was losing four of their starters to the NBA Draft. The team had to revamp their roster as the new players tried their best to maintain the same level of performance from last season.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

After the disappointment of the 2024/25 campaign, Hurley is keen to turn it around and has assembled a strong set of players for the upcoming season.

Ad

The likes of Silas and Malachi have been transferred to UConn from Georgia and Dayton respectively. Meanwhile, four freshmen - Mullins, Reibe, Furphy and Ross will look to leave their mark and live up to the potential.

Mullins is the most highly rated recruit of the four, as he was considered a consensus top-20 prospect and a five-star recruit as per 247 Sports. While Reibe and Furphy are international recruits. Reibe is a German center, who will provide height to the roster and versatility with his offensive skills. On the other hand, Furphy is an Australian wing who is known for his ball movement and basketball IQ.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here