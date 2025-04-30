Analyst claims Kim Mulkey "hit a home run" with MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer to LSU

MiLaysia Fulwiley will play for Kim Mulkey's LSU next season. The guard transferred to LSU this offseason after playing at South Carolina for two seasons. Many believe that Fulwiley's addition to LSU will be a big boost for Mulkey's Tigers.
Even LSU beat writer Tyler Harden pointed out the perks for the Tigers with Fulwiley's arrival.
"Mulkey and LSU’s staff hit a home run when they signed Fulwiley. From an experience standpoint, talent standpoint and play style standpoint, adding Fulwiley is certainly a move that can keep LSU in the national spotlight, and a move that has certainly sent shockwaves across women’s college basketball." Harden wrote in his column for The Reveille.
Fulwiley committed to South Carolina in 2023. In her freshman year, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to help Dawn Staley's Gamecocks win the national championship without losing a single game all season.
In her second season under Staley, Fulwiley averaged 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She helped the Gamecocks reach the national title game, where they lost to Geno Auriemma's UConn.
Just a few days after the national title defeat, Fulwiley entered the transfer portal. She committed to LSU last week.
Kim Mulkey's LSU made it to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Kim Mulkey's LSU entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a No. 3 seed. The Tigers crushed No. 14 seed San Diego State 103-48 in the first round and then took down No. 6 seed Florida 101-71 in the second round.
LSU then upset No. 2 seed NC State 80-73 in the Sweet 16. However, the Tigers' March Madness run came to an end following a 72-65 defeat to No. 1 seed UCLA.
This was the second season in a row that LSU was eliminated in the Elite Eight.
Nonetheless, with the addition of Fulwiley, Mulkey's Tigers will look to go all the way and win the national championship next season.
