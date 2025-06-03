Analyst claims Otega Oweh coming back for Kentucky isn’t as impactful as Labaron Philon for Alabama or Tahaad Pettiford for Auburn

In the latest drop of Field of 68, hoops analyst Rob Dauster dropped a small truth bomb on Kentucky fans. Dauster and fellow analyst Jeff Goodman praised the Wildcat squad, particularly with the return of potential NBA pick Otega Oweh to the fold. But Dauster did clarify the SEC situation a bit.

Dauster hypes Auburn, Bama returnees over Kentucky returnee

In discussing the significance of Oweh's return to Kentucky, Rob Dauster did share his thoughts on the NBA Draft entrants who have returned to the SEC.

"I don't think Oweh coming back has anwyhere near the impact on what Kentucky's season could be that Philon coming back does for Alabama or Pettiford coming back does for Auburn. I think that takes both of those teams from borderline top 25ish if that to top 10 to 15 in the country. Whereas with Kentucky, I think getting Oweh from being like a top 8 to 10 team... to we've really got to have a conversation about whether or not this team could be the number one team."-- Rob Dauster

The NBA returnees

Dauster was speaking about Labaron Philon's return to Alabama and Tahaad Pettiford's return to Auburn. Along with Oweh, all three players reportedly impressed some NBA scouts, but weren't sure enough of their pro footing to stay in the draft and elected to return to school.

The 6-foot-5 Oweh was an All-SEC pick after a junior season in which he averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with the Wildcats. He shot 36% from 3-point range, which is probably key to his longterm NBA chances. Still, he's a significant aspect of Kentucky's roster moving forward, as witnessed by Dauster's comments about UK as a potential No. 1 team.

Labaron Philon is a 6-foot-4 guard who flirted with the NBA after an outstanding freshman season at Alabama. He averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 assists per game. Philon shot 32% from 3-point range. WIth his return, he figures to be a substantial part of a team that did lose plenty to graduation and the NBA. Nate Oats's quad, in sheer terms of talent, seems like to take a step back in 2025-26.

Tahaad Pettiford likewise considered the NBA jump after an elite freshman season at Auburn. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 assists per game last year. Pettiford shot 37% from 3-point range while being picked on the SEC All-Freshman team with Philon. He figures to play an increased role for an Auburn team that took some graduation and portal losses as well.

What do you think of the three SEC NBA returnees? Share your take on the trio below in our comments section!

