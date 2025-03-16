Analyst gives his 2 cents on Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft refusal rumors & Wings GM Curt Miller’s comments on possible partnership with Arike Ogunbowale

The 2025 WNBA Draft is less than a month away and the air is rife with rumors. UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to be the top pick in the draft, but journalist Howard Medgal suggested that the guard may opt to refuse to play for the Dallas Wings, who have the first draft pick.

In an appearance on the "Hoffman Women's Sports Show" back in January, Medgal said Bueckers "is going to go full Eli Manning."

Manning, who was the No. 1 overall pick for the 2004 NFL Draft, expressed that he did not intend to play for the San Diego Chargers, who had the first overall pick. The Chargers drafted Manning and traded him to the New York Giants an hour later.

Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller addressed the rumor about Bueckers in a March 13 article in The Dallas Morning News.

“We have not heard anything directly that any person eligible for this draft would not want to play in Dallas,” Miller said. “In fact, Arike (Ogunbowale) hears from most of the top possible draft picks in this class, and they’re all really, really excited about possibly pairing with Arike.”

NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg reflected on Miller's comments in a YouTube video on Saturday.

"The fact that it got big enough where he felt the need to address it is significant," Lundberg said. "There's two things about his comments that stand out. One, he says we haven't heard anything directly, so does that mean they've heard things indirectly? Two, the Arike part, is he trying to say Arike is indicating Paige is thrilled to be here?"

With the WNBA Draft rapidly approaching, we will eventually get to know the truth behind these rumors. In the meanwhile, the analysis of these rumors will continue unabated.

Paige Bueckers' senior season at UConn

In the final year of her college career, Bueckers is leading the Huskies in points and assists. Her 19.0 points per game and 4.5 rebounds are both down from last season, but her 4.9 average assists are her most since putting up 5.7 as a freshman.

Bueckers aids on the defensive side of the ball with 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Her 89.9% shooting from the free-throw line is a career best and she adds a 53.6% average from the field and 40.6% from three.

In the Big East Tournament, Bueckers was named MVP. It was the third conference tournament MVP title of her career, making her the first player to achieve this feat.

UConn defeated Creighton in the tournament's title game. Bueckers recorded 24 points, her most since putting up 27 points in a Dec. 17 win over Iowa State. She added eight rebounds and three assists, as well as two steals and two blocks.

Bueckers has continued to find success in her final college season, but her future with the Wings remains uncertain.

