Analyst hails UConn star Azzi Fudd's perseverance following comeback from multiple season-ending injuries

UConn star Azzi Fudd has withstood multiple career-threatening injuries since she started college.

Upon moving to UConn, she missed 11 games due to a foot injury in her freshman year, and suffered a knee injury in the 2022-23 season as a sophomore that saw her miss 22 games. Then, last year, she tore her ACL and medial meniscus in her right knee during a training session.

Following the guard's several comebacks from her injuries, analyst Paul Biancardi hailed the 22-year-old for her perseverance in a post on X.

"I met Azzi Fudd a couple of years ago at the Steph Curry camp," Biancardi said. "I had the opportunity to watch her practice multiple times under the guidance of Brandon Payne, and his staff. She was trying to make a comeback after ACL surgery. I attended a @UConnWBB shoot- around and game with @ShaneLaflin.

"Shortly afterward, she sustained another injury and had to make another comeback. Watching her compete this season, win a national championship and be named MOP is all the more remarkable. A tremendous lesson in perseverance!! @azzi_35"

Azzi Fudd contributed to her team's national championship success on Sunday as the No. 2 UConn Huskies (38-3) defeated the No.1 South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5) 82-59 in the Championship game. The basketball star was at the top of her game, making 24 points and five rebounds to help UConn claim their 12th NCAA title.

South Dakota State v Connecticut - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers hails Azzi Fudd's tenacity and resilience

Paige Bueckers has heaped praise on her teammate Azzi Fudd for her resilience as she recounted what the guard has gone through in her career.

"Azzi has done a remarkable job of overcoming trials in her life. And however that looks like, injury, illness, whatever it is, we know nothing beats Azzi," Bueckers said as she shared the experiences that brought them closer.

"Just having those bonded and shared experiences with each other, trauma, good stuff, bad stuff, celebrations, sad days, it just bonds you immensely," Bueckers added. "It just makes you so connected."

Bueckers capped off her remarkable college career by leading her team to a national title, something they last won in 2016. Thus, the team ended a nine-year drought and finally achieved her dream of winning a championship.

