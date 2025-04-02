Analyst Jake Crain gives major props to Auburn HC Bruce Pearl as Tigers set for thriller vs Florida

After the first-round exit to No. 13 seed Yale during last year's March Madness, Bruce Pearl's Auburn is back with an extended run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are set to take on the No. 1 seed Florida Gators in the Final Four round on Saturday.

Auburn's incredible run in the postseason drew praise from analyst Jake Crain who posted a snippet from his "National Sports Show" on X on Monday.

"What @coachbrucepearl has done at Auburn can’t be weighed, measured, or bought and sold…it’s truly incredible," he wrote in the caption.

After last season's disappointing run, Crain was one of the many who criticized the Tigers for failing to live up to the expectations of fans. However, with the team's incredible run this year, the analyst would like to acknowledge the truth and "call a spade a spade".

"I want to thank Bruce Pearl, the staff and the players at Auburn for finally coming through for the Auburn people, because we needed this man," he said in the video. "The fans have been begging for it and on the biggest stage as the number one overall seed, this team looked the doubters and the pundits in the eyes and didn't flinch.

"And what Coach Pearl and his program have done for the Auburn community cannot be measured. It cannot be weighed, it cannot be bought, it cannot be sold. It's pure joy, and is elevated Auburn to heights and basketball most never dreamed of, and it can never be taken away."

The No. 1 seed Tigers secured the Final Four ticket on Sunday after defeating the No.2 seed Michigan State Spartans 70-64. The Tigers dominated the first half 33-24 but fell short in the second half 37-40, but still claimed the victory.

Johni Broome was at his best as he finished with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Bruce Pearl claims faith led Auburn to Final Four

With a 32-5 overall record this season and winning the Southeastern Conference regular season championship, Bruce Pearl and his Tigers have had an incredible season. The Final Four appearance is their first after 2019.

Pearl connected his team's great success to their actions being rooted in their faith.

“This is a team of faith,” he said. “We work really hard at trying to bring in those kind of people—guys that are going to make sacrifices. You want to be in a great team, you got to make sacrifices.

"You got to share. You got to hold each other accountable. And I think that’s also a big part of what this locker room is all about.”

Bruce Pearl will look to lead his Tigers to their first championship game in program history when they face the Gators at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

