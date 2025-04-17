Analyst labels Kevin Willard and Maryland saga an "ugly divorce"

Kevin Willard left Maryland on March 30 to take up the coaching job at Villanova. However, Willard's departure from the Terrapins was quite messy, since he publicly spoke about his issues with the way Maryland funds its men's basketball program just a few weeks before exiting.

In an episode of CBS' "Eye On College Basketball," that was released on Wednesday, analyst Matt Norlander opened up on Willard's acrimonious split from Maryland. He said (42:52):

"I mean, this was as ugly a divorce at the high major level as we've seen in the past 10 or 15 years. Villanova pegged him, wanted him to be the guy. You know, there were a few other people that they did look at, but ultimately it got to the point with Willard, oh, by the way, where he couldn't even go back to Maryland."

Norlander continued:

"Like it got so bad that even I have not talked in depth with Kevin about this yet, and Maryland fans will probably push back on this altogether. I actually think there is a very reasonable scenario in which he said all the stuff, he said he knew the Villanova offer was coming.

"He wasn't in love with the idea of leaving Maryland, but he wanted to say all this stuff to put pressure on Maryland and maybe get more of what he wanted."

He added:

"And then it got so bad, so quick, that the stuff that he was kind of trying to leverage, it became a situation where, like, you can't go back anyway, man.

"Like, you have spoiled the batch entirely. And I'm not saying I believe that, but from there, get the hell out of here. Like, we don't even want you anymore. This whole thing that happened spoiled a Sweet 16 run.

Apart from criticizing the Terrapins when he was with the team, Willard never denied involvement with Villanova, when it was rumored that he could take up the Wildcats coaching job a few days after Kyle Neptune was fired on March 15.

Just two weeks later, Willard was appointed as the next Villanova coach.

A look into Kevin Willard's three-year coaching stint at Maryland

Kevin Willard accepted the coaching job at Maryland in March 2022. In his first season, he led the team to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

In his second season, Willard guided the Terrapins to an underwhelming 16–17 record. It was the only time he posted a losing season with the team.

Willard led Maryland to a 27-9 record in his final season as the team reached the Sweet 16. However, the Terrparins lost to eventual national champion Florida.

Across three years at Maryland, Kevin Willard posted a 65-39 record.

