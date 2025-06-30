Analyst Matt Norlander claims "highly unlikely" Duke will maintain top spot in 2025-26 season following Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel's exits 

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel won't be at Duke next season. Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, while the Charlotte Hornets took Knueppel with the No. 4 pick.

Flagg and Knueppel led Duke to the ACC regular season title and conference tournament title last season, and analyst Matt Norlander believes the program might not replicate its success in the 2025-26 season.

"There are not many teams that have had five starters not just drafted in one year, but it's likely that there will be five starters taken in the top-45 or top-50," Norlanders said on CBS Sports' YouTube channel Thursday.

"So, let's keep in mind moving forward and we're gonna look ahead and spin Duke next season. It is highly unlikely that Duke will be as good next season as it was last season. And this will be no shame on (Jon) Scheyer and Duke in general.

"Given the amount of talent, the likes of Flagg and all that, Duke really might not have a team that is as talented again, for a long time, as it was last season under Scheyer," he added.

(Timestamp: 2:20 onwards)

Note: Norlander made his comments about Duke just a few hours before Day 2 of the NBA draft on Thursday.

The Blue Devils were considered the favorite to win the national title last season. Duke earned a No. 1 seed for March Madness and had a strong start in the NCAA Tournament.

However, Duke lost to Houston in the Final Four, crashing out of March Madness in the process.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Devils can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament next season without some of the players they had last season.

How did Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel fare in 2024-25 season at Duke?

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were among the two best players for Duke last season. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 37 appearances. He was the recipient of several honors, including the National College Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Knueppel averaged 14.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 2.7 apg in 39 appearances. He made it to the second-team All-ACC and was the ACC tournament MVP.

How do you think the Duke Blue Devils will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

