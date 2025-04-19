Analyst names 3 SEC teams as possible destinations for Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty

PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal after one season at Memphis, reports confirmed on Friday. While there is some uncertainty on where Haggerty will play next season, analyst Andy Patton has listed three potential destinations in the Southeastern Conference for the All-American guard.

"I was trying to think about that," Patton said on the "Locked On College Basketball" podcast on Friday (7:00). "I mean, I think you got to start Kentucky. They're still looking for a guard. We know that. They don't know the status on Otega Oweh away and whether he's going to come back, but they do land Jaland Lowe from Pitt. So if Oweh comes back, I'm not sure they're as much in the mood."

"We know Haggerty is from Texas, so maybe Texas? How deep are Sean Miller's pockets, you know, as first time coach for the Longhorns. (Texas) A&M, you know, they're still, they don't really have a roster at this point. But if they can get some money, maybe they can throw some of it out there."

Patton also listed Baylor, Kansas, Duke and even St. John's as potential landing spots for Haggerty next season.

Haggerty began his collegiate career at TCU in 2022. He played one season with the Horned Frogs before transferring to Tulsa in 2023.

In 2024, Haggerty transferred to Memphis. According to reports, Haggerty is demanding $4 million in NIL from his next team after entering the transfer portal.

PJ Haggerty led Memphis to the NCAA Tournament in his sole season with the team

Memphis Tigers star PJ Haggerty - Seattle - Source: Getty

PJ Haggerty helped Memphis win the regular season title and the AAC conference tournament title in his only season with the program. The Tigers qualified for the NCAA Tournament, but suffered a shock defeat to Colorado State in the first round.

Haggerty averaged 21.7 points (3rd highest in NCAA), 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during his time at Memphis. He was named the AAC Player of the Year.

There is still uncertainty on where Haggerty will play in his senior year.

