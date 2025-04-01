Analyst names key reason why Olivia Miles' WNBA draft decision could backfire

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles decided to enter the transfer portal, reports confirmed on Tuesday. In doing so, Miles suggested that she would return to the college circuit next season, rather than declare for this year's WNBA draft.

Nonetheless, analyst Robin Lundberg has explained why Miles' decision to skip the draft could backfire on the Fighting Irish star, who was initially projected as a top-three pick if she declared for the pro league.

"I don't know if she'll ever be projected that high again," Lundberg said on his YouTube podcast on Monday (3:03). "She had a very good year, obviously a bounce-back year from injury, but to me, one thing that always separated her a little bit on the downside was that I didn’t see her as much of a scorer. She hit shots at a really good clip early in the season, but those same concerns surfaced for me as the season went along. Is this somebody who can get their own shot? Is this somebody that's going to be able to put pressure on the defense in that way?

"Defensively, was she strong enough consistently? There was a period where she got sat down for defense. So I don't know if this wasn't as good as it was going to get for her as a prospect. That’s where the downside comes in. I don't think it's shocking on the surface that she would skip the draft to stay in college. You might expect her to chase a national championship at Notre Dame—perhaps she's chasing a national championship elsewhere. Perhaps she's also chasing the money in a future WNBA deal or an NIL deal."

Miles began her collegiate career at Notre Dame in 2021. After four seasons with the program, she seems poised to pursue a new challenge elsewhere on the college circuit. During her time at Notre Dame, Miles earned three First-Team All-ACC selections.

Before Miles decided to return for another year of college basketball, she was considered the No. 2 pick at the WNBA draft, only behind UConn star Paige Bueckers.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Miles plays next season.

Olivia Miles led Notre Dame to Sweet 16 in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles - Source: Imagn

Olivia Miles led Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of this year's NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Irish had the No. 3 seed for March Madness and beat Stephen F. Austin in the first round before securing a second-round win over Michigan.

However, Notre Dame lost to No. 2 seed TCU in the Sweet 16. Miles finished the season averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 34 appearances.

Miles had been the driving force for the Fighting Irish this season. She forged a fearsome partnership with Hannah Hidalgo, but that alliance will not continue next season.

