Analyst names two standouts that can lead Jon Scheyer's Duke in scoring in post-Cooper Flagg era

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has a busy offseason with recruiting, following the end of the transfer portal. The Blue Devils will be without Cooper Flagg, who announced last week that he was entering this year's NBA draft.
On Thursday, analyst Conor O'Neill named two players who can help Duke's scoring following Flagg's departure.
"If you're looking at Duke's roster right now, then they're going to be additions," O'Neill said on the Locked on Blue Devils podcast (6:55). "If you're handicapping who the leading scorer on next year's team would be, I think Cam Boozer is the favorite, and I think Isaiah Evans is a close second.
"And I think there's a gap there from second to third. Like, I think, if you're going by the way the odds go, it might be like Cam Boozer +120, Isaiah Evans +150, and then everybody else, like, +400 and lower. I think those are the two that Duke will look at as, 'Okay, these are our bucket getters.' Like, these are the guys that we need hitting big shots in big moments."
Last season, Flagg led Duke in points (709), rebounds (277), assists (156), steals (52) and blocks per game (1.4). Flagg averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.
It will be interesting to see if Boozer and Evans can fill the void left by Flagg at Duke next season.
Jon Scheyer's Duke made it to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Jon Scheyer's Duke won the regular season title and the ACC conference tournament this past season. The Blue Devils also made it to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament as the top seed.
During March Madness, Scheyer's Duke beat Alabama, Arizona, Baylor and Mount Saint Mary's. The Blue Devils were the favorites to win the national championship, but fell to Houston in the Final Four.
Although Scheyer will lose Flagg to the draft, he'll need to find a way to rebuild his team to challenge for the national title next season.
